IPL Legend Suresh Raina Not In Favour Of CSK Trading Ravindra Jadeja

While the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still quite far away from now, things already seem to spicing up between franchises.

A recent report suggested that Rajasthan Royals could be looking to trade their wicket keeper-batsman, Sanju Samson, with Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Interestingly, Suresh Raina, an IPL and CSK legend, is against the 5-time champions letting go of a veteran like Jadeja. Here's what he said on Star Sports:

"Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' has to be there."

Raina and Jadeja shared the Indian national team and CSK dressing room for many years. They were even a part of the 2018 IPL-winning team are among the faces of this franchise.

Samson-Jadeja IPL Trade Deal: Latest Report

Raina may not be in favour of CSK trading Jadeja, a recent report by Cricbuzz stated that consent had been obtain from the players for this proposed swap deal, and that Sam Curran could also be included in it.

Nothing has been said officially on the matter by any of the franchises as of this writing.

However, with not very long left in the deadline for IPL 2026 retention announcements, we might have a clearer picture in a few days.

Suresh Raina: IPL Stats

Suresh Raina started his IPL journey in 2008 with the Chennai Super Kings, and bowed out from the league in 2022, after winning it on four occasions - 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

He also spent two seasons (2016 and 2017) with the Gujarat Lions franchise (now defunct) when CSK were banned.

In 205 matches played in this competition, Raina has scored 5,528 runs, which include only one century, but 39 half-centuries.

He was also handy with the ball at times, and took 25 wickets in his IPL career.

