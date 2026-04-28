‘Slowly Downgrading The Game’: Lalit Modi Blasts Controversial IPL Dismissal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing field after throw struck him.

Third umpire cited altering running path for dismissal.

Lalit Modi criticized BCCI's move away from global umpires.

Lalit Modi Slams IPL Dismissal: A controversial moment during the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has sparked widespread debate. Young batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi was adjudged out for obstructing the field, a decision that quickly divided opinion among fans and experts alike. The incident occurred when a throw from Mohammed Shami struck Raghuvanshi as he dived to make his ground. After review, third umpire ruled that Raghuvanshi had altered his running path significantly, thereby breaching Clause 37.1.4 of the IPL Playing Conditions.

The decision not only led to Raghuvanshi’s dismissal but also resulted in a 20 per cent match fee fine following his visible on-field reaction.

Lalit Modi Launches Strong Criticism

In my time I made it a point only to have the BEST GLOBAL UMPIRES FROM AROUND THE WORLD thru the @ICC - it’s a shame that the BCCI has abandoned that rule now. Three things that were engraved into my running the @ipl was 1. ICC umpires. 2. ICC Anti corruption team. 3. Management… https://t.co/aJfN7sPz3A — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2026

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi weighed in on the controversy with a scathing post on X, expressing dissatisfaction with how the league is currently being run.

"In my time I made it a point only to have the BEST GLOBAL UMPIRES FROM AROUND THE WORLD thru the @ICC - it’s a shame that the BCCI has abandoned that rule now. Three things that were engraved into my running the @ipl was 1. ICC umpires. 2. ICC Anti corruption team. 3. Management of the tournament by @IMG - All three things have been abandoned for a cheaper solution."

"If I don’t call this out. No one else will. The fans and players and owners don’t deserve this - The problem is that the people governing the game have no stake in the game. So really don’t know what they are doing - very unfortunate. Cutting corners is a sure way of slowly downgrading the game. Wake up", the former IPL chairman added.

Former Umpire Also Questions Decision

The debate was not limited to fans and Lalit Modi. Former BCCI umpire Anil Chaudhary also voiced his disagreement with the call. In a video shared on Instagram, he suggested that Raghuvanshi should not have been given out under the circumstances.

This has added another layer to the controversy, with multiple stakeholders questioning whether the decision aligned with the spirit of the game.

Check Out: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Row Heats Up After Ex-BCCI Umpire Thinks Differently | WATCH

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around consistency in officiating within the IPL. While rules provide a framework, their interpretation in high-pressure moments continues to be scrutinised.