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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya Urged To Return MI Captaincy To Rohit Sharma By Ex-India Cricketer

Hardik Pandya Urged To Return MI Captaincy To Rohit Sharma By Ex-India Cricketer

Hardik Pandya faces criticism from former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary as MI struggle in IPL 2026 with back-to-back losses after season opener.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya's captaincy questioned amid team's struggles.
  • Manoj Tiwari suggests Rohit Sharma should lead again.
  • Pandya's past success contrasts with current MI performance.

Hardik Pandya Blamed For MI Losses: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya is facing mounting criticism after the team’s disappointing start to the IPL 2026 campaign. With just one victory in five outings, the side currently sits near the bottom of the standings, with their latest setback coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The team’s underwhelming performances have inevitably put the spotlight on Pandya’s leadership. Having taken over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma two seasons ago, expectations were high, but results have yet to follow this season.

Manoj Tiwary Questions MI Leadership Call

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has expressed strong views on MI's captaincy situation. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he suggested that the decision to replace Rohit as captain may not have been the right move and urged a rethink.

"Hardik is not leading the team the way it should be. It's very important to be proactive as a captain. I think that if a solution is needed, Hardik should step back from the captaincy and hand the responsibility back to Rohit. When you removed Rohit, you did an injustice,"

He further elaborated on the need for introspection within the team setup, highlighting deeper concerns beyond just current results.

"From where will ownership come? One has to look at oneself as well. You need to see how you have been playing. According to me, just because you are not having success this year doesn't mean the mistakes happened only this year. You need to look at the root cause as well. From 2015-2023, Rohit Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians win several trophies," 

Rohit’s Legacy Looms Large

Mumbai’s dominance in the IPL was largely built under Rohit’s leadership. The franchise secured all five of its titles during his tenure, including memorable wins over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in multiple finals.

While Pandya has proven his credentials as a leader here, he did guide Gujarat Titans (GT) to a title in their debut season, and a final appearance the following year. Unfortunately, he has so far been unable to replicate that success since returning to Mumbai.

As results continue to falter, scrutiny around Pandya’s captaincy is only expected to intensify. With the season still ongoing, the focus will remain on whether Mumbai can turn things around, or if calls for a leadership change grow louder.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hardik Pandya facing criticism as MI captain?

MI has had a poor start to the IPL 2026 season with only one win in five matches. Their current standing is near the bottom of the league.

What did Manoj Tiwari suggest about MI's captaincy?

Manoj Tiwari believes MI should reconsider their decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain. He suggested Hardik Pandya step down and hand the captaincy back to Rohit.

What is Rohit Sharma's legacy with Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to all five of their IPL titles between 2015 and 2023. This historical success casts a shadow over current leadership.

Has Hardik Pandya been successful as a captain before?

Yes, Hardik Pandya captained Gujarat Titans to a title in their debut season and a final appearance the following year. He has not yet replicated this success with Mumbai Indians.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma MI IPL Hardik Pandya
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