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HomeSportsIPLIPL’s Fastest Centuries Ever: From Gayle’s Carnage To ABD’s Masterclass

IPL’s Fastest Centuries Ever: From Gayle’s Carnage To ABD’s Masterclass

IPL Stats: From Chris Gayle’s 30 ball ton to AB de Villiers stunning assault, here are the five fastest centuries ever scored in IPL history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chris Gayle holds the fastest IPL century record at 30 balls.
  • Yusuf Pathan achieved his century in just 37 balls.
  • David Miller, Adam Gilchrist, and AB de Villiers also scored quickly.

IPL Stats: The Indian Premier League has witnessed some unbelievable batting performances over the years, with several players redefining aggressive cricket. While scoring a century in T20 cricket itself is a huge achievement, a few batters took things to another level by reaching the three figure mark in record time. These explosive knocks not only entertained fans worldwide but also changed the way T20 batting was viewed. Here’s a look at the five fastest centuries in IPL history that left bowlers completely helpless.

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Chris Gayle’s Record Breaking Storm Still Untouched

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013, Gayle smashed a hundred in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The left handed batter went on to score an unbeaten 175 off 66 deliveries, which remains the highest individual score in IPL history. His unforgettable innings featured 17 sixes and 13 boundaries, turning the match into a complete nightmare for the opposition bowlers.

Yusuf Pathan comes second on the elite list with a sensational century in only 37 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Playing at the Brabourne Stadium, Pathan hammered eight sixes and nine fours in one of the most destructive innings seen in the tournament.

Although Rajasthan eventually lost the match, Pathan’s fearless batting remains one of the most talked-about IPL knocks.

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Miller, Gilchrist And ABD Produced Magical Knocks

South African power hitter David Miller registered a century in just 38 balls during IPL 2013 while playing for Kings XI Punjab against RCB. Miller’s unbeaten 101 included eight fours and seven sixes as Punjab chased down a massive target with ease. After this match, he became known as the "Killer Miller".

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist also features in the top five. The former Deccan Chargers captain smashed a century in 42 balls against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008. His explosive 109-run innings included 10 sixes and nine boundaries, completely dominating the opposition attack.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers delivered one of the most entertaining knocks in IPL history in 2016. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Lions, the South African maestro reached his century in just 43 balls and eventually scored 129 runs. Popularly called Mr. 360, de Villiers stunned fans with his ability to hit boundaries to every part of the ground.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history?

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history, achieving it in just 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

What is the highest individual score in IPL history?

Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175 off 66 deliveries in 2013 against Pune Warriors India remains the highest individual score in IPL history.

Which player scored the second fastest century in the IPL?

Yusuf Pathan is second on the list with a century in 37 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Who are some other players featured in the top 5 fastest centuries?

David Miller (38 balls), Adam Gilchrist (42 balls), and AB de Villiers (43 balls) are also among the players with the fastest centuries in IPL history.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
AB De Villiers Chris Gayle IPL Fastest Century
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