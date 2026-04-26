IPL Faces Backlash After PBKS Chase 265 vs DC, Fans Slam Flat Pitches

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans criticize IPL's increasing batter-dominated, high-scoring games.

Critiques highlight a perceived imbalance between bat and ball.

Concerns raised over bowlers struggling on consistently flat pitches.

IPL Faces Backlash After DC vs PBKS: Two seasons ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) smashed 277 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI), which was an extremely rare spectacle at the time. Scores over 200 used to all but guarantee a win, but now, even near-300 scores are not safe. Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down, 265 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, and while there were plenty of fireworks, which has now become the norm in IPL games, a section of fans was disappointed with the substantial lack of balance between bat and ball, the fundamental element of this sport.

Fan Call Out Flat IPL Pitches

Here's a look at how some fans reacted to Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings chasing 265 runs against Delhi Capitals:

The most useless Indian Premier League ever. It’s literally becoming a 300-run game on the flattest pitches. This league has turned into a batter-only show with no help for bowlers at all. IPL used to be so enjoyable when captains could defend even 180 runs. Mark my words, the… — MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) April 25, 2026

Not just defending 180

Earlier it used to be so fun when teams, if they struggled with bat, would score 140-150 runs or even 135 and that would be a decent score on the board. Teams at least had a good chance to defend the total. Now, it is a sure shot loss — Sid Leerling (@SiddhantIy35632) April 26, 2026

A thousand-run day in IPL.

T20 cricket in India is a different sport now!

Unfair to run down bowlers. Difficult separate batters! — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) April 25, 2026

I am not a huge fan of these 200+ scores in every other game where bowlers have no help. This is not only affecting the batsmanship but also preventing bowlers to develop. Not saying so cause my team lost today but 170-180 chases feel more cricket than these flat track games. — Sinister_God (@Sinister_2003) April 25, 2026

I know that I would be called a nostalgia merchant but this bat v bat contest is becoming a bit boring. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 25, 2026

T20 matches were interesting bcoz of last over thriller it was always tough and u have to rely on last over to get results but now its all about batting and not even singke match pbks won with difficulty its easy win amways like they playing tri series odi in somewhere in asia — Jassa Sandhu (@JassaSa59299463) April 26, 2026

At this pace the IPL will become like Hong Kong super sixes, in a decade #IPL2026 — Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) April 25, 2026

Lost interest in T20, specially IPL cricket with overdose of boom, boom, bang, bang cricket. Fun is when there is an even contest between bat and ball. — Muks (@Muks852249) April 26, 2026

It is worth mentioning that PBKS chased the mammoth score down with 7 balls to spare. Later that day, Rajasthan Royals' 229-run target was chased down by Sunrisers Hyderabad with 9 balls to spare.

Notably, the T20 World Cup, which wrapped up not too long ago (also held majorly in India), once again saw competitive matches even with 170-180 run targets on the board, which fans had appreciated.

Whether the IPL continues being a run-fest, or any changes are made to the surfaces to offer something to the bowlers remains to be seen as of now.