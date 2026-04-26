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HomeSportsIPLIPL Faces Backlash After PBKS Chase 265 vs DC, Fans Slam Flat Pitches

IPL Faces Backlash After PBKS Chase 265 vs DC, Fans Slam Flat Pitches

PBKS executed a record chase against DC in IPL 2026, but despite the fireworks, a good chunk of fans would seemingly prefer a balance contest between bat and ball.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans criticize IPL's increasing batter-dominated, high-scoring games.
  • Critiques highlight a perceived imbalance between bat and ball.
  • Concerns raised over bowlers struggling on consistently flat pitches.

IPL Faces Backlash After DC vs PBKS: Two seasons ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) smashed 277 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI), which was an extremely rare spectacle at the time. Scores over 200 used to all but guarantee a win, but now, even near-300 scores are not safe. Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down, 265 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, and while there were plenty of fireworks, which has now become the norm in IPL games, a section of fans was disappointed with the substantial lack of balance between bat and ball, the fundamental element of this sport.

Fan Call Out Flat IPL Pitches

Here's a look at how some fans reacted to Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings chasing 265 runs against Delhi Capitals:

It is worth mentioning that PBKS chased the mammoth score down with 7 balls to spare. Later that day, Rajasthan Royals' 229-run target was chased down by Sunrisers Hyderabad with 9 balls to spare. 

Notably, the T20 World Cup, which wrapped up not too long ago (also held majorly in India), once again saw competitive matches even with 170-180 run targets on the board, which fans had appreciated. 

Whether the IPL continues being a run-fest, or any changes are made to the surfaces to offer something to the bowlers remains to be seen as of now.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fans disappointed with the recent IPL matches?

Fans are disappointed with the lack of balance between bat and ball, leading to high-scoring games where bowlers have little advantage. This makes the sport less interesting for them.

What has changed in the IPL regarding scores?

Scores over 200 used to be rare and often guaranteed a win. Now, even scores near 300 are not safe, and high totals are becoming common in IPL games.

How do recent IPL games compare to past T20 matches?

Fans recall a time when defending 180 runs was achievable. Now, even chasing 265 runs is possible, with many feeling the sport has become a 'batter-only show'.

Are bowlers facing challenges in the current IPL season?

Yes, fans express that current pitches offer no help to bowlers, making it difficult for them to compete. This is seen as detrimental to bowler development.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Shreyas Iyer DC IPL
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