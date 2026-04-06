Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ashwin On IPL Retirement: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared candid details about the emotional toll that led to his early exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now seen on the tournament's broadcast panel alongside other veteran Indian cricketers, Ashwin revealed that a difficult stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played a key role in taking the decision. Speaking on his very own YouTube show, Ash Ki Baat, he reflected on a challenging phase that ultimately pushed him towards retirement, even though he felt capable of extending his career.

IPL Season That Took An Emotional Toll

Ashwin described his final season with CSK as deeply underwhelming, both professionally and personally.

"I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, but I quit because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play while managing everything else,"

"I don't want to go there, it's mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I don't want to go there. I discussed a little, then I said, I started in Chennai, I am finishing in my hometown, it's fine." Ashwin said.

Despite returning to the franchise where his IPL journey began, the off-spinner found himself struggling to cope with the mental demands of the game alongside limited opportunities on the field.

The 2025 season saw Ashwin feature in just 9 out of 14 matches, raising questions about his role within the squad. Before stepping away, he had reportedly sought clarity from the team management regarding his position moving forward.

The franchise itself endured a difficult campaign and continues to face challenges in IPL 2026 under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, with a three losses in a row so far.

Retirement Decision Made With Franchise in Mind

Ashwin further emphasised that his decision was not purely personal but also intended to ease the franchise’s burden ahead of squad decisions.

"I decided to retire as it saved them the trouble of having to decide whether to retain me or release me. They also saved Rs 10 crore purse with me going,"

The spinner had been signed for Rs 9.75 crore, and his exit freed up significant funds for team rebuilding.

While expressing disappointment, Ashwin acknowledged that his departure could benefit the team’s future planning, particularly in investing in younger talent. The franchise, still closely associated with veteran icon MS Dhoni, now has greater flexibility in shaping its squad.