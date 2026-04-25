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HomeSportsIPLIPL Bigger Than International Cricket? Australia Legend Makes Bold Claim

IPL Bigger Than International Cricket? Australia Legend Makes Bold Claim

Matthew Hayden says many overseas players see the IPL as bigger than international cricket, highlighting the league’s unmatched scale and hype.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL attracts top global talent.
  • Former player notes overseas stars view IPL as bigger than international cricket.
  • Massive financial deals highlight the league's appeal.

IPL vs International Cricket: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved into a dominant force in the cricketing calendar, attracting top talent from around the world every season. Spanning a little over two months, the tournament has become a prime window for players, with several overseas stars choosing franchise commitments over international assignments. Its financial appeal, global reach and intense fan engagement have elevated the competition beyond just another T20 league.

For many cricketers, especially those from countries with packed bilateral schedules, the IPL represents not only an opportunity for exposure but also a chance to compete at the highest level of franchise cricket.

Matthew Hayden Shares Insight On Overseas Players

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who previously represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and is currently associated with Gujarat Titans (GT) as their batting coach, offered a candid perspective on how international players perceive the league.

Speaking on the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast, Hayden Said:

"Talking to different teams, I feel like the foreign players, particularly the South Africans, us (Australians) to a degree, from New Zealand, they tend to bill this competition like it is bigger than even international cricket,"

He further explained the reasoning behind this viewpoint, pointing to the scale and constant buzz surrounding the tournament.

"You could see why they do that. Because there is so much hype around it. When you are here in the IPL, it doesn't matter whether you're broadcasting, or just a punter in the streets, or where we are now on the other side of the fence. It just takes over for the entire period of IPL. It is just cricket every day. Sometimes even twice a day,"

Big Money Deals Reflect IPL’s Pull

The financial muscle of the IPL continues to be a major attraction for overseas players. High-value contracts have become a defining feature of the league, with franchises willing to invest heavily in proven match-winners.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the most expensive overseas signing in the IPL 2026 Auction, securing a deal worth Rs 25.20 crore with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Similarly, veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc commanded Rs 24.75 crore in the 2024 auction when he was picked by the same franchise.

Although Starc has since moved to Delhi Capitals (DC), he has yet to feature this season as he continues his recovery from injury. These figures underline the immense financial opportunities available in the IPL, further reinforcing its stature among global players.

Check Out: IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Play For Delhi Capitals? Latest Update

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How do overseas players view the IPL compared to international cricket?

Some international players, particularly from South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, perceive the IPL as being even bigger than international cricket due to the immense hype and constant focus on the tournament.

What makes the IPL so appealing to international cricketers?

The IPL's appeal stems from its massive financial opportunities, global reach, intense fan engagement, and the chance to compete at the highest level of franchise cricket, often leading players to prioritize it over international duties.

Can you give an example of the significant financial deals in the IPL?

Cameron Green was the most expensive overseas signing in IPL 2026 at Rs 25.20 crore, and Mitchell Starc commanded Rs 24.75 crore in the 2024 auction, highlighting the league's substantial financial pull.

Why do players feel the IPL takes over their entire period?

The tournament generates constant buzz and hype, with cricket being played daily, sometimes even twice a day, creating an immersive experience for everyone involved.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Matthew Hayden International Cricket CSK IPL
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