IPL Bigger Than International Cricket? Australia Legend Makes Bold Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL attracts top global talent.

Former player notes overseas stars view IPL as bigger than international cricket.

Massive financial deals highlight the league's appeal.

IPL vs International Cricket: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved into a dominant force in the cricketing calendar, attracting top talent from around the world every season. Spanning a little over two months, the tournament has become a prime window for players, with several overseas stars choosing franchise commitments over international assignments. Its financial appeal, global reach and intense fan engagement have elevated the competition beyond just another T20 league.

For many cricketers, especially those from countries with packed bilateral schedules, the IPL represents not only an opportunity for exposure but also a chance to compete at the highest level of franchise cricket.

Matthew Hayden Shares Insight On Overseas Players

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who previously represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and is currently associated with Gujarat Titans (GT) as their batting coach, offered a candid perspective on how international players perceive the league.

Speaking on the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast, Hayden Said:

"Talking to different teams, I feel like the foreign players, particularly the South Africans, us (Australians) to a degree, from New Zealand, they tend to bill this competition like it is bigger than even international cricket,"

He further explained the reasoning behind this viewpoint, pointing to the scale and constant buzz surrounding the tournament.

"You could see why they do that. Because there is so much hype around it. When you are here in the IPL, it doesn't matter whether you're broadcasting, or just a punter in the streets, or where we are now on the other side of the fence. It just takes over for the entire period of IPL. It is just cricket every day. Sometimes even twice a day,"

Big Money Deals Reflect IPL’s Pull

The financial muscle of the IPL continues to be a major attraction for overseas players. High-value contracts have become a defining feature of the league, with franchises willing to invest heavily in proven match-winners.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the most expensive overseas signing in the IPL 2026 Auction, securing a deal worth Rs 25.20 crore with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Similarly, veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc commanded Rs 24.75 crore in the 2024 auction when he was picked by the same franchise.

Although Starc has since moved to Delhi Capitals (DC), he has yet to feature this season as he continues his recovery from injury. These figures underline the immense financial opportunities available in the IPL, further reinforcing its stature among global players.

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