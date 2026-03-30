All IPL Records Broken By Rohit Sharma In Explosive 78-Run Knock vs KKR

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Rohit Sharma Breaks IPL Records: Rohit Sharma launched his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign in sensational fashion, smashing a breathtaking 78 that set the tone for Mumbai Indians’ (MI) remarkable chase. Opening alongside Ryan Rickelton, Rohit stitched together a commanding 148-run stand that laid the foundation for what turned out to be the franchise's highest successful run chase in IPL history. The innings was a display of clean hitting and control, with Rohit dominating the attack from the outset. His aggressive intent ensured Mumbai stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the chase.

Fastest Fifty Marks Explosive Start

Rohit Sharma reached his half-century in just 23 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), marking the quickest fifty of his IPL career.

His previous best had come back in 2015, when he brought up the milestone in 25 balls during the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This rapid start gave Mumbai Indians the perfect launchpad, allowing them to dictate terms early in the innings.

Records Tumble Against KKR

During his knock, Rohit also surpassed Virat Kohli to set a new benchmark. With 1,161 runs against KKR, he now holds the record for the most runs scored by a batsman against a single IPL team. Kohli previously held the record with 1,159 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Additionally, Rohit went past David Warner’s tally against KKR, further cementing his dominance over the franchise.

Milestones In Runs & Sixes

The innings also marked Rohit’s 50th score of fifty or more in the IPL, making him only the fourth batsman to reach the milestone. His consistency over the years continues to place him among the league’s elite performers.

In the process, Rohit also achieved another landmark by completing 550 sixes in T20 cricket. His six towering hits in this innings helped him become the first Asian batter to reach the milestone, highlighting his reputation as one of the format’s most destructive hitters.

A Knock To Remember

Rohit’s 78 came off just 38 balls, featuring six fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 205.26. His commanding performance not only guided Mumbai Indians to victory but also added multiple entries to the IPL record books.

With such a dominant start to the season, Rohit Sharma has once again underlined his ability to deliver on the biggest stage.