Rohit Sharma To Replace Hardik Pandya As MI Captain? Report Provides Big Update Before IPL 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI reportedly deny discussing Rohit Sharma's IPL 2027 captaincy return.

Pandya's poor captaincy leads to potential trade discussions.

Franchise explores Hardik trade; considers new captaincy candidates.

Rohit Sharma MI Captaincy: Talks of a possible captaincy change at Mumbai Indians have gathered pace ahead of IPL 2027, with speculation linking Rohit Sharma to a return to the leadership role. However, a report by NDTV, citing franchise sources, has pushed back against those claims, stating that no decision-making discussions have taken place so far. The clarification leaves uncertainty around Mumbai’s leadership plans, particularly with questions also emerging over Hardik Pandya’s future at the franchise.

MI Yet To Discuss IPL 2027 Captaincy

According to the NDTV report, MI sources have dismissed speculation that the franchise is preparing to restore Rohit as captain.

The team has not yet held internal conversations about who will lead the side in the upcoming season.

Rohit Sharma remains one of the most successful captains in the tournament’s history, having guided MI to five IPL titles during his tenure.

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His time at the helm ended before IPL 2024, when Hardik returned to the franchise and took over the captaincy.

Hardik had previously led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022. GT also reached the final in 2023, losing to Chennai Super Kings in a dramatic last-over finish.

Hardik Pandya Trade Possibility On The Table

Mumbai Indians’ results under Hardik Pandya have not consistently matched expectations.

The team finished at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2024, improved to reach Qualifier 2 the following season, but then ended IPL 2026 second-last.

The said report also states that MI is exploring a possible trade involving Hardik and remain open to offers. However, sources reportedly said that no suitable deal has emerged yet.

If Hardik departs, MI would have several potential captaincy options beyond Rohit. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have reportedly emerged as leading candidates, while New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is apparently also being considered.