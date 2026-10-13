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English NewsSportsIPLRohit Sharma To Replace Hardik Pandya As MI Captain? Report Provides Big Update Before IPL 2027

Rohit Sharma To Replace Hardik Pandya As MI Captain? Report Provides Big Update Before IPL 2027

Rumours of Rohit Sharma reclaiming the MI captaincy have sparked debate ahead of IPL 2027, but the franchise's latest reported esponse adds a new twist.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MI reportedly deny discussing Rohit Sharma's IPL 2027 captaincy return.
  • Pandya's poor captaincy leads to potential trade discussions.
  • Franchise explores Hardik trade; considers new captaincy candidates.

Rohit Sharma MI Captaincy: Talks of a possible captaincy change at Mumbai Indians have gathered pace ahead of IPL 2027, with speculation linking Rohit Sharma to a return to the leadership role. However, a report by NDTV, citing franchise sources, has pushed back against those claims, stating that no decision-making discussions have taken place so far. The clarification leaves uncertainty around Mumbai’s leadership plans, particularly with questions also emerging over Hardik Pandya’s future at the franchise.

MI Yet To Discuss IPL 2027 Captaincy

According to the NDTV report, MI sources have dismissed speculation that the franchise is preparing to restore Rohit as captain.

The team has not yet held internal conversations about who will lead the side in the upcoming season.

Rohit Sharma remains one of the most successful captains in the tournament’s history, having guided MI to five IPL titles during his tenure.

Read More: Yuvraj Singh Begins New IPL Chapter! Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant Coach Under Sourav Ganguly

His time at the helm ended before IPL 2024, when Hardik returned to the franchise and took over the captaincy.

Hardik had previously led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022. GT also reached the final in 2023, losing to Chennai Super Kings in a dramatic last-over finish.

Hardik Pandya Trade Possibility On The Table

Mumbai Indians’ results under Hardik Pandya have not consistently matched expectations.

The team finished at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2024, improved to reach Qualifier 2 the following season, but then ended IPL 2026 second-last.

The said report also states that MI is exploring a possible trade involving Hardik and remain open to offers. However, sources reportedly said that no suitable deal has emerged yet.

If Hardik departs, MI would have several potential captaincy options beyond Rohit. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have reportedly emerged as leading candidates, while New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is apparently also being considered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mumbai Indians made a decision on their captain for IPL 2027?

No, according to franchise sources cited by NDTV, Mumbai Indians has not yet held internal discussions or made any decisions regarding the captaincy for IPL 2027.

Is Rohit Sharma expected to return as captain for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027?

While speculation links Rohit to a return, a report citing franchise sources states that no decision-making discussions have taken place regarding this. MI sources have dismissed such speculation.

Is Hardik Pandya expected to remain with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027?

Mumbai Indians is exploring a possible trade involving Hardik Pandya and remains open to offers. However, sources reportedly said that no suitable deal has emerged yet.

Who are the potential captaincy candidates for MI if Hardik Pandya departs?

If Hardik leaves, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have emerged as leading candidates. New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is also reportedly being considered.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians IPL Hardik Pandya
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