With IPL 2027 auction approaching, all 10 franchises are busy evaluating their squads and identifying areas that need improvement. On Tuesday, November 17, the teams are set to announce their lists of retained and released players.

As the upcoming event will be a mini-auction, franchises are expected to focus on managing their auction purses and creating additional funds for fresh signings. This could mean releasing some expensive players whose performances have not justified their hefty price tags.

Here are five high-profile cricketers who could be released ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

1. Cameron Green (KKR)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was among the most expensive signings in IPL 2026, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spending a massive ₹25.2 crore to secure his services. The franchise expected him to make a significant contribution with both bat and ball. However, his performances did not quite match the expectations attached to his price tag.

Green scored 322 runs and picked up seven wickets in 14 matches during the previous season. Although he contributed in both departments, his overall impact was arguably not enough to justify such a huge investment. KKR could therefore consider releasing the Australian star before the mini-auction, allowing the franchise to add a substantial amount back to its auction purse.

2. Trent Boult (MI)

Veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult could also be among the notable names released ahead of IPL 2027. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler has established himself as one of the most successful overseas pacers in the tournament's history and is also closing in on the milestone of 150 IPL wickets.

However, his performance in the 2026 season was far from satisfactory. Boult managed to claim just two wickets throughout the campaign, while his economy rate stood at 11.62. Such numbers could prompt Mumbai Indians to reassess his place in the squad. The five-time champions may consider releasing the experienced pacer and exploring other options to strengthen their bowling attack.

3. Marcus Stoinis (PBKS)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could find himself on the release list as Punjab Kings prepare for the 2027 season. The arrival of Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians could increase competition for places in the all-rounders' department. Punjab also have Marco Jansen, who has been delivering impressive performances as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

With multiple options available, accommodating three fast-bowling all-rounders in the playing XI could become a difficult task for the franchise. Stoinis currently commands a salary of ₹11 crore, and releasing him could help Punjab free up a considerable amount for the mini-auction.

4. Prashant Veer (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings made a major investment in young all-rounder Prashant Veer at the IPL 2026 auction following Ravindra Jadeja's trade. The franchise spent ₹14.20 crore to bring in the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, hoping he would become an important part of its setup.

However, Veer struggled to justify the massive investment. He received limited opportunities with the ball and could not make a significant impact with the bat either. Across five batting innings, he managed to score only 90 runs. Considering the amount invested in him and his limited contribution, CSK could contemplate releasing the youngster to strengthen other areas of the squad.

5. Jitesh Sharma (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is another expensive player whose future could be uncertain ahead of IPL 2027. RCB retained him for ₹11 crore, but his performances over the last two seasons have not consistently matched the franchise's expectations.

Across 31 matches during this period, Jitesh managed to score just 377 runs. Although he was expected to provide explosive contributions in the middle order, he struggled to deliver consistently. With the mini-auction approaching, RCB could explore alternative wicketkeeping and batting options. Releasing Jitesh would also give the franchise additional funds to invest in other areas.