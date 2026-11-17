Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni transitions to CSK mentor, ending his playing tenure.

IPL 2027 sees many significant player releases pre-auction.

Released players can enter IPL 2027 auction, expected in December.

IPL 2027 Releases: IPL 2027 is beginning to take shape, and the released players have brought some major talking points to the forefront. MS Dhoni's transition to a mentor's role at Chennai Super Kings has marked the end of a remarkable playing chapter, while the Mohammed Shami-Sam Curran trade has added another twist to the pre-auction buzz at the last minute. With all the franchises finalising their squads, several familiar faces are staying put, while others have to find a new home now.

Road To IPL 2027: All Released Players

Here's a team-by-team look at every player released ahead of the IPL 2027 auction:

1) Chennai Super Kings: Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Dian Forrester, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Prashant Veer, Spencer Johnson, Zak Foulkes

2) Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ben Duckett, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Sahil Parakh

3) Gujarat Titans: Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan

4) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Amit Kumar, David Payne, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Onkar Tarmale, Shivam Mavi, Travis Head

5) Mumbai Indians: Allah Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Izhar, Trent Boult

Read More: Travis Head Out! SRH Make Shock Release Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

6) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Mangesh Yadav, Richard Gleeson, Satvik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra

7) Lucknow Super Giants: Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matthew Breetzke, George Linde, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni.

8) Rajasthan Royals: Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Yudhvir Singh

9) Punjab Kings: Lockie Ferguson, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

10) Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Umran Malik

Many of the players released today are expected to feature in the IPL 2027 auction, expected to take place in late December 2026.

MS Dhoni, however, will not be among them, having moved into a team mentor role with CSK.