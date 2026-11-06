'Punjab Di Shaan, Nava Tufaan': Did PBKS Tease Hardik Pandya? Truth Behind Viral Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unofficial X post sparked Hardik Pandya's Punjab Kings trade rumors.

Post featured Pandya's silhouette, mimicking official team's online presence.

No official confirmation from Mumbai Indians or Punjab Kings exists.

Hardik Pandya PBKS Rumours: Could Hardik Pandya be heading to Punjab Kings for IPL 2027? A viral cryptic post on X has triggered speculation about a possible switch involving the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, but the source of the buzz is not official. The post comes from an account using the name '@PunjabKingsIpI', which hinted at a new arrival. Hardik quickly became the centre of attention among fans due to the image featured in it, which appears to be his silhouette in a PBKS shirt.

Viral Hardik Pandya Post Comes From Unofficial Account

Dekho… kaun aane wala hai 👀🔥 Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! ❤️💙 Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali 🪔 #PunjabKings https://t.co/pLbLGhRXs1 November 6, 2026

The account tweeted with an image:

"Dekho… kaun aane wala hai. Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali (Look… who's about to arrive. The pride of Punjab, a new storm! heartfelt (Hardik) wishes this Diwali)"

There is, however, an important distinction that fans should note.

The account responsible for the viral message is not Punjab Kings' official X profile. The franchise operates under the handle @PunjabKingsIPL, while the account behind the post uses a similar-looking username.

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The yellow heart displayed next to the account name could also be mistaken for a verification badge at first glance, potentially giving the unofficial profile an appearance of authenticity.

Hardik-Arshdeep Trade Rumours Still Unconfirmed

Speculation around a potential trade involving Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings has gathered attention, with Arshdeep Singh also reportedly linked to the discussions.

However, as of this writing, neither Mumbai Indians nor Punjab Kings has officially announced an agreement involving the players.

There is no official confirmation that Pandya will leave Mumbai or represent Punjab in IPL 2027.

For now, the viral post should be treated as social media speculation rather than a transfer announcement. Until either franchise makes an official statement, Hardik's future remains undecided.