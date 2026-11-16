Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are reportedly working towards a player exchange. This trade is proposed ahead of next month's IPL auction.
LSG-RR Discuss IPL 2027 Trade As Mohammed Shami Edges Towards Exit: Report
A pre-auction shake-up could be brewing between two IPL franchises, with an experienced India pacer and an overseas all-rounder at the centre of talks.
- Shami to Royals, Curran to Super Giants in IPL trade reportedly.
- Shami, an experienced pacer, enhances Rajasthan Royals' bowling.
- Curran, returning from injury, gets fresh opportunity with LSG.
Shami-Sam Currant Trade: The IPL trade window could witness a significant shake-up, with Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals reportedly working towards a player exchange ahead of next month's auction. Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is at the centre of the proposed deal, which could see him move to Rajasthan, while England all-rounder Sam Curran heads in the opposite direction. According to a report by The Times of India, discussions between the two franchises have progressed considerably.
Shami's LSG Stint Could Be Short-Lived
Shami joined Lucknow ahead of the previous IPL season after being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore.
The move had placed the experienced pacer in a new franchise setup, but his stay could now come to an end if the proposed exchange materialises.
His last IPL campaign did not produce the kind of returns he would have hoped for. Shami claimed 12 wickets across 13 appearances with an economy of nine.
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However, his experience as an India international remains a significant part of his profile.
A move to Rajasthan would give the Royals an opportunity to add an established Indian fast bowler to their options ahead of the new season.
Curran And Siddharth In The Trade Picture
Sam Curran, meanwhile, could be on his way to LSG. RR had secured the England all-rounder for Rs 2.4 crore at the previous auction, but an injury ruled him out of the entire season.
The reported trade would give him a fresh opportunity with Lucknow.
The possible inclusion of M Siddharth, as per TOI, adds another dimension to the discussions. Royals' interest in the left-arm spinner suggests the franchise could be looking to strengthen its spin options alongside the pace-bowling addition.
Neither franchise has officially confirmed the reported negotiations, but the development could become one of the major talking points in the build-up to the auction.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which IPL teams are reportedly discussing a player exchange?
Which key players are involved in the proposed IPL trade between LSG and RR?
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is central to the deal, potentially moving to RR. England all-rounder Sam Curran could head to LSG, and M Siddharth might also be included.
What was Mohammed Shami's performance like in his last IPL season with LSG?
Shami claimed 12 wickets across 13 appearances in his last IPL campaign. He had an economy rate of nine during that season.
Why might Sam Curran be moving from Rajasthan Royals to Lucknow Super Giants?
Sam Curran was secured by RR for Rs 2.4 crore but missed the entire last season due to injury. The proposed trade offers him a fresh opportunity with LSG.