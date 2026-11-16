LSG-RR Discuss IPL 2027 Trade As Mohammed Shami Edges Towards Exit: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shami to Royals, Curran to Super Giants in IPL trade reportedly.

Shami, an experienced pacer, enhances Rajasthan Royals' bowling.

Curran, returning from injury, gets fresh opportunity with LSG.

Shami-Sam Currant Trade: The IPL trade window could witness a significant shake-up, with Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals reportedly working towards a player exchange ahead of next month's auction. Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is at the centre of the proposed deal, which could see him move to Rajasthan, while England all-rounder Sam Curran heads in the opposite direction. According to a report by The Times of India, discussions between the two franchises have progressed considerably.

Shami's LSG Stint Could Be Short-Lived

Shami joined Lucknow ahead of the previous IPL season after being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore.

The move had placed the experienced pacer in a new franchise setup, but his stay could now come to an end if the proposed exchange materialises.

His last IPL campaign did not produce the kind of returns he would have hoped for. Shami claimed 12 wickets across 13 appearances with an economy of nine.

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However, his experience as an India international remains a significant part of his profile.

A move to Rajasthan would give the Royals an opportunity to add an established Indian fast bowler to their options ahead of the new season.

Curran And Siddharth In The Trade Picture

Sam Curran, meanwhile, could be on his way to LSG. RR had secured the England all-rounder for Rs 2.4 crore at the previous auction, but an injury ruled him out of the entire season.

The reported trade would give him a fresh opportunity with Lucknow.

The possible inclusion of M Siddharth, as per TOI, adds another dimension to the discussions. Royals' interest in the left-arm spinner suggests the franchise could be looking to strengthen its spin options alongside the pace-bowling addition.

Neither franchise has officially confirmed the reported negotiations, but the development could become one of the major talking points in the build-up to the auction.