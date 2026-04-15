Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2027 In Australia? CA Eyes BBL Swap Deal With BCCI: Report

IPL 2027 In Australia? CA Eyes BBL Swap Deal With BCCI: Report

The Adelaide Oval in Australia could host an IPL 2027 match as Cricket Australia reportedly explores a unique BBL exchange with BCCI.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • South Australia proposes Adelaide Oval for IPL 2027 match.
  • SACA seeks to host IPL fixture, engaging multiple stakeholders.
  • Cricket Australia discussed BBL opener in India previously.

IPL 2027 In Australia: A fresh proposal could see the Indian Premier League expand its footprint beyond traditional boundaries, with the iconic Adelaide Oval being considered as a potential venue for a single match in 2027. The initiative is being explored by the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA), which is keen to bring one of the world’s biggest T20 leagues to Australian soil. According to SEN Cricket, SACA President and Chairman Will Rayner, along with Adelaide Oval Chairman Jamie Briggs, has already engaged multiple stakeholders regarding the possibility of hosting an IPL fixture.

Adelaide Pushes To Bring IPL Action Down Under

The move follows ongoing discussions between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier this year, Cricket Australia (CA) had approached the Indian board with a proposal to stage the opening fixture of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season in Chennai, indicating a possible exchange arrangement between the two cricketing bodies.

The concept is being positioned as a mutually beneficial agreement aimed at strengthening ties between the IPL and the BBL. 

While the BCCI is yet to receive formal communication, discussions are expected to take shape in the near future. The idea was also reportedly shared with CA CEO Todd Greenberg during the 2025-26 Sheffield Shield final, which took place at Adelaide Oval in late March.

The IPL has previously ventured outside India, including a full season in South Africa in 2009, with editions staged in the UAE in 2020 and partially in 2021.

Adelaide Oval’s Growing Global Cricket Profile

Adelaide Oval continues to strengthen its position as a premier global cricket venue. It has already secured hosting rights for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2028, which will be jointly organised by CA and New Zealand Cricket in October and November.

With a seating capacity of 53,500, the venue is expected to draw massive crowds if an IPL match is staged there. Interest is likely to surge, particularly if high-profile teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) feature, especially alongside marquee players like Virat Kohli who has a remarkable record at the venue.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a possibility of the IPL being held in Australia?

Yes, a proposal is being explored to potentially host a single IPL match in Adelaide, Australia, in 2027.

Which Australian venue is being considered for a potential IPL match?

The iconic Adelaide Oval is being considered as a potential venue for an IPL fixture in 2027.

What is the motivation behind bringing the IPL to Australia?

The move aims to strengthen ties between the IPL and the BBL, creating a mutually beneficial arrangement between the two cricketing bodies.

Has the IPL been held outside of India before?

Yes, the IPL has previously been held outside India, including a full season in South Africa in 2009 and editions in the UAE in 2020 and 2021.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI BBL IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2027 In Australia? CA Eyes BBL Swap Deal With BCCI: Report
IPL 2027 In Australia? CA Eyes BBL Swap Deal With BCCI: Report
IPL
IPL 2026: Rahane Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine In KKR's Defeat To CSK
IPL 2026: Rahane Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine In KKR's Defeat To CSK
IPL
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By 32 Runs
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By 32 Runs
IPL
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US–Iran Talks Back on Track Amid Hormuz Tensions, Second Round Likely Soon
Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget