IPL 2027 In Australia? CA Eyes BBL Swap Deal With BCCI: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Australia proposes Adelaide Oval for IPL 2027 match.

SACA seeks to host IPL fixture, engaging multiple stakeholders.

Cricket Australia discussed BBL opener in India previously.

IPL 2027 In Australia: A fresh proposal could see the Indian Premier League expand its footprint beyond traditional boundaries, with the iconic Adelaide Oval being considered as a potential venue for a single match in 2027. The initiative is being explored by the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA), which is keen to bring one of the world’s biggest T20 leagues to Australian soil. According to SEN Cricket, SACA President and Chairman Will Rayner, along with Adelaide Oval Chairman Jamie Briggs, has already engaged multiple stakeholders regarding the possibility of hosting an IPL fixture.

Adelaide Pushes To Bring IPL Action Down Under

The move follows ongoing discussions between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier this year, Cricket Australia (CA) had approached the Indian board with a proposal to stage the opening fixture of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season in Chennai, indicating a possible exchange arrangement between the two cricketing bodies.

The concept is being positioned as a mutually beneficial agreement aimed at strengthening ties between the IPL and the BBL.

While the BCCI is yet to receive formal communication, discussions are expected to take shape in the near future. The idea was also reportedly shared with CA CEO Todd Greenberg during the 2025-26 Sheffield Shield final, which took place at Adelaide Oval in late March.

The IPL has previously ventured outside India, including a full season in South Africa in 2009, with editions staged in the UAE in 2020 and partially in 2021.

Adelaide Oval’s Growing Global Cricket Profile

Adelaide Oval continues to strengthen its position as a premier global cricket venue. It has already secured hosting rights for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2028, which will be jointly organised by CA and New Zealand Cricket in October and November.

With a seating capacity of 53,500, the venue is expected to draw massive crowds if an IPL match is staged there. Interest is likely to surge, particularly if high-profile teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) feature, especially alongside marquee players like Virat Kohli who has a remarkable record at the venue.