Hardik Pandya Trade In Doubt As Rohit Sharma Helps Decide New MI Captain: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI considers new captain; Hardik Pandya's trade remains uncertain.

Tilak Varma leads captaincy race; Rohit Sharma involved in discussions.

Hardik's trade talks complex; Suryakumar Yadav expected to remain.

Mahela Jayawardene continues as coach; targeted changes planned for 2027.

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians (MI) could be heading for significant changes ahead of IPL 2027, with the franchise reportedly considering a new captain while Hardik Pandya's much-discussed trade remains uncertain. According to a Times of India report, Hardik could stay at MI even if he loses the captaincy.

Rohit Sharma Involved In MI Captaincy Decision

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, is reportedly involved in discussions over the franchise's next captain. However, the veteran batter is not keen on returning to the role himself.

Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah have emerged as the leading candidates, with Tilak reportedly the frontrunner at this stage. MI are said to be looking towards a new leadership direction for the upcoming season.

The development comes after Hardik's future as MI captain had already been the subject of speculation. The all-rounder could now potentially remain with the franchise without the leadership role.

Hardik Pandya Trade Talks Yet To Take Shape

Hardik's potential trade has been another major talking point in the build-up to IPL 2027. The report claims MI have held discussions with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who brought up Australia all-rounder Cameron Green as part of a possible deal.

However, MI were reportedly not convinced by the proposal, with concerns over Green's workload for the upcoming year.

Talks with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could also take place, although those discussions are reportedly dependent on the franchise appointing a new head coach.

A source tracking the developments suggested that Hardik staying at MI remains a genuine possibility.

"Don't be surprised if he is not traded at all. Discussions have also happened with the player along these lines. For a trade to happen, multiple things need to fall into place. So it's not that straightforward," the source said, as quoted by the Times of India.

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Stay At MI

Suryakumar Yadav is also reportedly expected to remain with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027 despite a disappointing 2026 campaign.

The 35-year-old is expected to be retained, with the franchise reportedly unwilling to make a decision based solely on one poor season.

"Yes, he didn't have a good season last year, but what about the ones before that? MI will not discard a player based on one season, and that's not how they operate. They take pride in the 'One Family' tag and swear by it," the source said.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardene is reportedly set to continue as MI head coach for another season. He is understood to have signed a two-plus-one contract.

With IPL 2027 expected to be the final season before the next mega auction, MI's reported approach suggests the franchise could prefer targeted changes rather than a complete overhaul.