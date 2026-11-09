IPL 2027: Four Mumbai Indians Stars Who Could Be Traded Or Released

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians anticipate major squad changes before IPL 2027.

Several players like Lomror, Minz, Markande face uncertain futures.

Hardik Pandya's potential departure remains significant, unconfirmed speculation.

Mumbai Indians could be heading towards a significant squad overhaul before the IPL 2027 auction, with some players potentially facing uncertain futures at the franchise. While no official trade deals have been confirmed, speculation around possible departures has already gathered momentum, particularly with Hardik Pandya's name emerging in reports. All 10 franchises must reportedly submit their lists of retained and released players by November 17.

Until then, here are five Mumbai Indians players who could be on their way out.

MI Players Who Might Be Traded Before IPL 2027

1) Mahipal Lomror

Mumbai Indians brought Lomror in as a replacement player for Rs 50 lakh, but the left-handed batsman did not get an opportunity to feature in any IPL 2026 match.

With the franchise possibly assessing its squad requirements after finishing second-last, his time there could end before the next auction.

2) Robin Minz

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman has earned attention for his aggressive strokeplay in domestic cricket, but has struggled to make a similar impact in the IPL.

Mumbai could, hence, consider moving on if they decide to refresh their batting options.

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3) Mayank Markande

Opportunities were limited for the leg-spinner, with Mumbai having several other spin options, including Allah Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma and Keshav Maharaj.

That competition could make Markande vulnerable ahead of the retention deadline.

4) Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's situation is perhaps the biggest talking point. He rose through Mumbai's ranks before moving to Gujarat Titans, where he led the franchise to an IPL title.

He subsequently returned to MI and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

However, his leadership tenure has produced mixed results, with Mumbai finishing in the bottom half in two of his three seasons as captain and reaching the playoffs once.

Reports of a possible move have added another layer of intrigue, although no trade has been officially confirmed.