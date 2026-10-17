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English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Land Sri Lanka Pace Legend As New Bowling Coach

IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Land Sri Lanka Pace Legend As New Bowling Coach

Chaminda Vaas is heading to the IPL as Delhi Capitals’ new pace bowling coach, joining Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh in a revamped setup ahead of 2027.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chaminda Vaas joins Delhi Capitals as fast bowling coach.
  • He strengthens coaching staff alongside Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.
  • Former Sri Lankan bowler brings considerable international coaching experience.

Chaminda Vaas DC: Delhi Capitals have added another big name to their coaching group ahead of IPL 2027, appointing former Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas as their fast bowling coach. The role marks Vaas’ first coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League, bringing his international experience to a franchise undergoing a significant backroom reshuffle. The 52-year-old will work under head coach Sourav Ganguly, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also part of the revamped staff as assistant and batting coach.

Vaas takes over from Munaf Patel, who held the bowling role for the Capitals over the previous two seasons.

Wealth Of International Experience

Vaas was one of Sri Lanka’s most accomplished fast bowlers, finishing his international career with 355 wickets in Test cricket and 400 in ODIs.

His coaching journey has included multiple spells with Sri Lanka’s men’s team, where he worked with the bowling unit across three separate stints.

Read More: World Cup Dreams In Danger? 4 India Stars Facing Uncertain Future After New Zealand Squad Reveal

His first coaching assignment came with New Zealand on a short-term contract. He later served Sri Lanka from 2013 to 2015, joined Ireland’s support staff for the 2016 T20 World Cup, and subsequently returned to the Sri Lankan setup.

The move to Delhi gives Vaas an opportunity to bring that experience into the IPL, where he previously featured as a player.

From Deccan Chargers To Delhi Capitals

Vaas represented Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010, taking 18 wickets in 13 matches.

His return to the competition now comes in a coaching capacity, as Delhi look to strengthen their support staff ahead of the next season.

There is also an intriguing connection between Vaas and his new colleague Yuvraj Singh. The Sri Lankan pacer claimed his 400th ODI wicket by dismissing Yuvraj, who will now work alongside him at the Capitals.

With Ganguly leading the coaching group and Yuvraj overseeing batting responsibilities, Vaas’ appointment adds another experienced international figure to Delhi’s preparations for IPL 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chaminda Vaas's new role with Delhi Capitals?

Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the fast bowling coach for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. This marks his first coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League.

Who did Chaminda Vaas replace as the fast bowling coach for Delhi Capitals?

Vaas took over the fast bowling coaching role from Munaf Patel. Patel had held the position for the Capitals for the previous two seasons.

What is Chaminda Vaas's IPL playing history?

Chaminda Vaas played for the Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010. During his playing tenure, he claimed 18 wickets in 13 matches.

Who are the other key members of the Delhi Capitals coaching staff?

Vaas will work under head coach Sourav Ganguly. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is also part of the staff as assistant and batting coach.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Capitals IPL Chaminda Vaas
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