IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Land Sri Lanka Pace Legend As New Bowling Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chaminda Vaas joins Delhi Capitals as fast bowling coach.

He strengthens coaching staff alongside Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Former Sri Lankan bowler brings considerable international coaching experience.

Chaminda Vaas DC: Delhi Capitals have added another big name to their coaching group ahead of IPL 2027, appointing former Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas as their fast bowling coach. The role marks Vaas’ first coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League, bringing his international experience to a franchise undergoing a significant backroom reshuffle. The 52-year-old will work under head coach Sourav Ganguly, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also part of the revamped staff as assistant and batting coach.

Vaas takes over from Munaf Patel, who held the bowling role for the Capitals over the previous two seasons.

Wealth Of International Experience

Vaas was one of Sri Lanka’s most accomplished fast bowlers, finishing his international career with 355 wickets in Test cricket and 400 in ODIs.

His coaching journey has included multiple spells with Sri Lanka’s men’s team, where he worked with the bowling unit across three separate stints.

Read More: World Cup Dreams In Danger? 4 India Stars Facing Uncertain Future After New Zealand Squad Reveal

His first coaching assignment came with New Zealand on a short-term contract. He later served Sri Lanka from 2013 to 2015, joined Ireland’s support staff for the 2016 T20 World Cup, and subsequently returned to the Sri Lankan setup.

The move to Delhi gives Vaas an opportunity to bring that experience into the IPL, where he previously featured as a player.

From Deccan Chargers To Delhi Capitals

Vaas represented Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010, taking 18 wickets in 13 matches.

His return to the competition now comes in a coaching capacity, as Delhi look to strengthen their support staff ahead of the next season.

There is also an intriguing connection between Vaas and his new colleague Yuvraj Singh. The Sri Lankan pacer claimed his 400th ODI wicket by dismissing Yuvraj, who will now work alongside him at the Capitals.

With Ganguly leading the coaching group and Yuvraj overseeing batting responsibilities, Vaas’ appointment adds another experienced international figure to Delhi’s preparations for IPL 2027.