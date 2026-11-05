IPL 2027 Shake-Up: CSK, SRH Complete Surprise Four-Player Trade Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad complete four-player trade.

England's Liam Livingstone, Australia's Jack Edwards join CSK.

SRH acquire Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis.

IPL 2027 trade window has sprung an early surprise, with Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad completing a four-player exchange ahead of the new season. While speculation had centred on a possible Hardik Pandya trade, CSK and SRH have quietly finalised a significant reshuffle involving two players moving in each direction. The league confirmed the transactions earlier today, November 5, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the four players.

England's Liam Livingstone and Australia's Jack Edwards will now represent CSK, while SRH have secured the services of Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis.

Livingstone & Edwards Head To Chennai

Liam Livingstone, who was previously acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore, has moved to CSK at a revised fee of Rs 6 crore.

The England all-rounder will offer Chennai another option with both bat and ball as the franchise prepares for IPL 2027.

Jack Edwards has also switched to the five-time champions at his existing contract value of Rs 3 crore.

SRH had signed the Australian seam-bowling all-rounder before his international debut, but he could not feature in IPL 2026 after a foot injury forced him out of the tournament.

Khaleel & Ellis Strengthen Hyderabad

In exchange, SRH have brought Khaleel Ahmed back to the franchise for Rs 4.8 crore.

The left-arm quick previously represented Hyderabad between 2018 and 2021 before moving to CSK.

Khaleel enjoyed a productive IPL 2025 campaign, claiming 15 wickets across 14 appearances for Chennai. His IPL 2026 season, however, was cut short after he sustained a right quadriceps injury, managing only five matches.

Nathan Ellis completes the four-player deal, joining SRH for his existing fee of Rs 2 crore.

The Australian pacer is known for his variations and ability to deliver at the death, giving Hyderabad another experienced option in their fast-bowling group.

The exchange gives both franchises an opportunity to reshape their squads before the 2027 season, with CSK adding all-round depth and SRH bolstering their pace attack.