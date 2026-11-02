IPL 2027: CSK May Release ₹14.2 Crore Star Player To Free Up Funds

With IPL 2027 auction approaching, franchises are preparing to finalise their player retention lists. Teams generally release players who failed to meet expectations in the previous season or no longer fit into their future plans.

The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could make a big decision by releasing one of their ₹14.2 crore recruits, Prashant Veer, to increase their available purse.

CSK May Release Prashant Veer

According to a Cricbuzz report, CSK are considering releasing one of the two players they bought for ₹14.2 crore each at the 2026 IPL auction. The players in question are Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

Prashant Veer, a spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, struggled to make an impact in his debut IPL season. He featured in six matches, scoring just 60 runs and failing to claim a single wicket. His performances could prompt the franchise to reconsider his place in the squad ahead of the next season.

Kartik Sharma, meanwhile, had a comparatively better campaign. The middle-order batter played 11 matches and scored 295 runs at an average of 32.77, including a highest score of 71. Given his contribution, CSK could be more inclined to retain him, although the management has yet to take a final call.

CSK Could Buy Prashant Veer Back At Auction

Interestingly, releasing Prashant Veer does not necessarily mean CSK have given up on his potential. The franchise reportedly sees him as a promising prospect and could attempt to bring him back during the December 16 auction in Goa.

CSK currently have ₹2.4 crore remaining in their auction purse. With an additional ₹5 crore expected to be added to every team's budget, their available amount would rise to ₹7.4 crore. Releasing a player with a ₹14.2 crore price tag could provide the franchise with considerably more financial flexibility. CSK may also consider releasing a few other players to strengthen their auction budget.

When Will CSK Announce Their Retention List?

Franchises are expected to submit their retention lists ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. According to reports, November 15 is the deadline for teams to confirm which players they intend to retain and release.

This means CSK's decision regarding Prashant Veer could become clear within the next two weeks. The franchise's final retention choices will also offer an indication of its strategy for the upcoming auction.