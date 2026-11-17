The deadline for all participating franchises to announce their retained players for IPL 2027 was November 17. All 10 franchises have now revealed their retentions.
IPL 2027: Complete List Of Retained Players In All 10 Teams
From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, check the players listed in the retention announcements of 10 IPL franchises.
- All ten franchises announced retained players for IPL 2027.
- Lists feature international stars, Indian players, young talents.
- Upcoming mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Goa.
IPL 2027 Retained Players: The squad picture for IPL 2027 is beginning to take shape, with all 10 franchises revealing the players who remain part of their plans for the upcoming campaign. The announcements feature established international stars, experienced Indian players and young prospects, alongside names who have arrived through trades. Today, November 17, was the deadline for all participating franchises to announce their retentions ahead of next month's mini-auction.
IPL 2027: Complete Retained Players List
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Gurjapneet Singh, Jack Edwards, Jamie Overton, Kartik Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Urvil Patel.
Delhi Capitals (DC): Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Axar Patel, David Miller, KL Rahul, Kyle Jamieson, Lungisani Ngidi, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari.
Gujarat Titans (GT): Anuj Rawat, Ashok Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Brar, Harshal Patel, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton and Washington Sundar.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Josh Inglis, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Sam Curran and Shahbaz Ahmed.
Read More: IPL 2027 Auction: Full Remaining Purse List - How Much Money Does Each Team Have Left
Mumbai Indians (MI): Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Will Jacks.
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohd. Shami, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Raj Punja, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Duffy, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Josh Hazlewood, Kanishk Chouhan, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Krains Fuletra, Nathan Ellis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Smaran Ravichandran, T. Natarajan
IPL 2027 Auction Date
IPL 2027 mini-auction date has also been officially confirmed to be December 16, 2026.
The event will be held in Goa, returning to India after being held overseas for the last couple of seasons.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the deadline for IPL 2027 franchises to announce player retentions?
When and where will the IPL 2027 mini-auction be held?
The IPL 2027 mini-auction is officially confirmed for December 16, 2026. It will take place in Goa, India, marking its return after being held overseas.
What types of players are included in the IPL 2027 retention lists?
The retained players include established international stars, experienced Indian players, and young prospects. Some names have also arrived through trades.
How many franchises have revealed their retained players for IPL 2027?
All 10 participating franchises have announced the players who remain part of their plans for the upcoming IPL 2027 campaign. These announcements were made by the specified deadline.