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English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027 Auction: Who Will Be The Most Expensive Player? Top 3 Potential Contenders

IPL 2027 Auction: Who Will Be The Most Expensive Player? Top 3 Potential Contenders

Who will become the most expensive player at the IPL 2027 auction? Here's a look at some players who have the potential to spark bidding wars.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 07:44 PM (IST)

IPL 2027 Auction: The IPL auction has repeatedly shattered records, with franchises willing to spend astronomical sums for proven match-winners and players capable of transforming a team's fortunes. As attention slowly shifts towards IPL 2027, speculation is already growing over who could emerge as the most expensive player at the next auction. While several stars could spark intense bidding wars, three Indian names stand out as the strongest contenders based on their impact, leadership potential and long-term value.

Top 3 Potentially Most Expensive IPL 2027 Players

1) Hardik Pandya - Hardik Pandya remains one of the most sought-after cricketers in the T20 format. A genuine pace-bowling all-rounder, explosive finisher and experienced captain, Hardik offers multiple skill sets that are extremely difficult to replace.

Yes, he hasn't had a very successful tenure with Mumbai Indians at the helm, which is why he might be let go, but he has won the IPL with Gujarat Titans and reached the finals with them as well the following season.

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Franchises like Delhi Capitals could, hence, go all out for Pandya if he enters the auction.

2) Suryakumar Yadav - Few batsmen have redefined T20 batting quite like Suryakumar Yadav. Known for his 360-degree strokeplay, the right-hander has consistently delivered match-winning performances in both the IPL and international cricket.

His recent form has been concerning, which led to him being dropped from the Indian team, and could also be the reason why MI might let him go.

However, IPL franchises like him would still want to have a player like Surya in their ranks, who can be a match-winner on his day.

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal - If franchises choose to invest in youth, Yashasvi Jaiswal could become the biggest attraction at the auction. The left-handed opener has already established himself across formats and possesses the rare ability to play fearless cricket while anchoring an innings.

If Rajasthan Royals decide to let him go, he could turn out to be one of the marquee picks.

Still early in his career, Jaiswal offers years of value, making him an ideal long-term investment. Teams looking to build for the future could view him as the perfect franchise player.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2027
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