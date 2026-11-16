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English NewsSportsIPLMost Auctioned Players In IPL History: Check Out The Top Names

Most Auctioned Players In IPL History: Check Out The Top Names

Jaydev Unadkat started his IPL journey in 2011 after being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹1.13 crore.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:42 PM (IST)

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), several cricketers enjoy long associations with a particular franchise, while others frequently move between teams. Every auction brings new opportunities for players to find a place in a different squad. Interestingly, Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat holds a unique record in this regard. He has been bought at IPL auctions 13 times, making him the most frequently sold player in the tournament's history.

Jaydev Unadkat: Sold 13 Times

Jaydev Unadkat started his IPL journey in 2011 after being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹1.13 crore. Two years later, Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him for ₹2.79 crore. He subsequently represented Delhi Daredevils during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Kolkata Knight Riders brought him back into their squad in 2016. In 2017, Rising Pune Supergiant acquired his services for ₹30 lakh. His price witnessed a massive jump at the 2018 auction when Rajasthan Royals spent ₹11.5 crore to sign the left-arm pacer. The franchise bought him again in 2019 and 2020.

Unadkat's journey continued with Mumbai Indians in 2022, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024. Hyderabad once again secured his services at the 2025 auction for ₹1 crore. With this, Unadkat has been purchased at IPL auctions on 13 occasions, the highest number for any player.

Nathan Coulter-Nile And Mohit Sharma Jointly Hold Second Place

Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile and Indian pacer Mohit Sharma occupy the second position on this list. Both players have been bought seven times at IPL auctions during their careers.

Coulter-Nile was first signed by Mumbai Indians in 2013 for ₹3 crore. He then represented Delhi Daredevils for three consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2016. In 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him, before Mumbai Indians brought him back in 2020 for ₹8 crore. Rajasthan Royals were his next franchise, signing him for ₹2 crore at the 2022 auction.

Mohit Sharma, meanwhile, began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2013. Over the years, he went on to represent franchises such as Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. At the 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals secured his services for ₹2.2 crore. This took his total number of auction purchases to seven, putting him level with Coulter-Nile in second place.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2027 IPL 2027 Auction
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