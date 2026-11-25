Players have begun registering for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, with England all-rounder Ben Stokes emerging as one of the biggest talking points after entering his name in the auction pool. A total of 1,220 cricketers have registered for the event, with uncapped players making up the largest share.

While this category generally includes players who have not represented their countries at the international level, a BCCI rule introduced in 2024 has also brought several former India internationals, including Ishant Sharma, under the uncapped bracket.

7 Indian Players, Including Ishant Sharma, Now Classified As 'Uncapped'

In 2024, BCCI reinstated a rule allowing Indian players who have not featured in international cricket for five years or more to be classified as uncapped players in the IPL. Ishant Sharma last represented India in November 2021, when he featured in the Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The veteran fast bowler, who has not returned to the national side since then, has played 105 Tests and claimed 311 wickets for India.

Apart from Ishant, six other former Indian internationals have also been placed in the uncapped category for the IPL 2027 auction. Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini and Nitish Rana last represented India during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Their absence from international cricket for over five years has now made them eligible for uncapped status.

Mayank Markande and Mandeep Singh are the other two players in this group. Markande last played for India in February 2019, while Mandeep's last international appearance came in 2016.

What Is The Benefit Of Being An 'Uncapped' Player?

Being classified as an uncapped player does not offer any immediate financial advantage during the IPL auction. However, the status can become valuable when franchises are allowed to retain players ahead of a mega auction, as uncapped players can be retained for a comparatively lower amount.

A notable example is MS Dhoni, whom Chennai Super Kings retained for ₹4 crore as an uncapped player ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Dhoni last represented India in 2019 and qualified under the BCCI's reinstated rule.

With the next IPL mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2028 season, franchises could potentially use this provision to retain eligible Indian players at a lower cost. This could make the uncapped classification particularly significant for teams planning their long-term squads.

IPL 2027 Auction: 1,220 Players Register

A total of 66 slots are available across the 10 IPL franchises for the 2027 auction. Of the 1,220 players who have registered, 939 are Indians, while 281 are overseas cricketers.

The franchises will now have to shortlist players from the registered pool and submit their final selections by December 1. Only those shortlisted by the teams will make it to the final auction list.