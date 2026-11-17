Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2027 auction nears; teams reveal remaining purse amounts.

Lucknow Super Giants lead with Rs 47.45 crore purse.

Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai also hold substantial funds.

IPL Auction Purse Left: The countdown to the IPL 2027 auction has gathered pace, with all 10 franchises having finalised their retention decisions ahead of the new season. Several high-profile names have been released, while a number of players have also switched teams through trades. These developments have shaped the budgets each franchise will carry into the auction. With the mini-auction likely scheduled for December, teams will now look to use their available funds strategically to address gaps in their squads.

IPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse Of All 10 Teams

While some franchises have a sizeable amount to spend, others will have to be more selective with their bids.

Here's a look at the remaining purse of all 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2027 auction:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rs 47.45 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rs 41.65 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rs 40.15 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rs 39.5 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 32.6 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Rs 28.05 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rs 27.05 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Rs 14.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 14.15 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT): Rs 8.75 crore

Read More: Travis Head Out! SRH Make Shock Release Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Which Teams Have The Most Money To Spend?

LSG will enter the auction with the biggest purse among all franchises, having Rs 47.45 crore available.

KKR are next on the list with Rs 41.65 crore, followed by SRH, who have Rs 40.15 crore left to spend. DC also have considerable funds at their disposal.

In short, LSG, KKR and SRH lead the purse table and will have greater financial room to compete for their preferred targets.

DC and MI also have substantial budgets, giving them scope to strengthen multiple areas.

At the other end, GT will need to make careful use of their limited funds.

With the auction approaching, the battle for the available players could make purse management just as important as identifying the right targets.