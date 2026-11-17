The IPL 2027 mini-auction is likely scheduled for December. Teams will use this event to strategically address gaps in their squads after finalising retentions and trades.
IPL 2027 Auction: Full Remaining Purse List - How Much Money Does Each Team Have Left?
With several big names moving out and major changes across franchises, the IPL 2027 auction purse reveals which teams have the most financial flexibility.
- IPL 2027 auction nears; teams reveal remaining purse amounts.
- Lucknow Super Giants lead with Rs 47.45 crore purse.
- Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai also hold substantial funds.
IPL Auction Purse Left: The countdown to the IPL 2027 auction has gathered pace, with all 10 franchises having finalised their retention decisions ahead of the new season. Several high-profile names have been released, while a number of players have also switched teams through trades. These developments have shaped the budgets each franchise will carry into the auction. With the mini-auction likely scheduled for December, teams will now look to use their available funds strategically to address gaps in their squads.
IPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse Of All 10 Teams
While some franchises have a sizeable amount to spend, others will have to be more selective with their bids.
Here's a look at the remaining purse of all 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2027 auction:
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rs 47.45 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rs 41.65 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rs 40.15 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rs 39.5 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 32.6 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Rs 28.05 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rs 27.05 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Rs 14.15 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 14.15 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT): Rs 8.75 crore
Read More: Travis Head Out! SRH Make Shock Release Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
Which Teams Have The Most Money To Spend?
LSG will enter the auction with the biggest purse among all franchises, having Rs 47.45 crore available.
KKR are next on the list with Rs 41.65 crore, followed by SRH, who have Rs 40.15 crore left to spend. DC also have considerable funds at their disposal.
In short, LSG, KKR and SRH lead the purse table and will have greater financial room to compete for their preferred targets.
DC and MI also have substantial budgets, giving them scope to strengthen multiple areas.
At the other end, GT will need to make careful use of their limited funds.
With the auction approaching, the battle for the available players could make purse management just as important as identifying the right targets.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the IPL 2027 auction expected to take place?
Which franchise has the largest remaining purse for the IPL 2027 auction?
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the auction with the biggest purse. They have Rs 47.45 crore available to spend, leading all other franchises.
Which team has the least amount of funds for the upcoming IPL 2027 auction?
Gujarat Titans (GT) has the smallest remaining purse, with only Rs 8.75 crore. They will need to make very careful use of their limited funds.
Which teams have the most significant budgets for the IPL 2027 auction?
LSG leads with Rs 47.45 crore, followed by KKR with Rs 41.65 crore, and SRH with Rs 40.15 crore. DC and MI also have substantial budgets.