IPL 2027 Auction: 12 Players, Including Hardik Pandya, Could Be Released By MI

The build-up to the IPL 2027 mini-auction has sparked speculation about potential squad changes and player movements across franchises. The auction is reportedly scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, with all teams required to submit their retention lists by November 15.

Mumbai Indians could face some major decisions ahead of the auction, with Hardik Pandya's future at the franchise attracting considerable attention. If the all-rounder leaves, MI would lose a key pace-bowling option and would also need to consider their captaincy plans.

Hardik is not the only player whose future could be under scrutiny. Keshav Maharaj and several other members of the squad could also be considered for release. Meanwhile, speculation continues over whether Rohit Sharma could return to the captaincy, while Tilak Varma has also emerged as a possible long-term leadership option.

MI's Potential Retention List For IPL 2027

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav remain central figures in Mumbai Indians' setup. Tilak Varma is another important name, having been part of the franchise since 2022. His familiarity with the team's environment and management could strengthen his case as a potential captain in the future.

Mumbai will also have to weigh their options in the all-rounder department. Given the demand for pace-bowling all-rounders, releasing both Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur could leave the franchise with a significant gap to fill.

Naman Dhir is another player whose abilities have been showcased during his time with MI. The franchise may also look to strengthen its pace attack, particularly to provide Jasprit Bumrah with more consistent support. This could lead to changes among the team's bowling options ahead of the mini-auction.

Sherfane Rutherford's recent form could work in his favour, making his potential retention a possibility. However, Mumbai's final decisions will depend on their squad requirements, budget and auction strategy.

Mumbai Indians' Possible Retention List

Based on the current speculation, the following players could be retained by the franchise:

1. Rohit Sharma

2. Suryakumar Yadav

3. Jasprit Bumrah

4. Tilak Varma

5. Naman Dhir

6. Shardul Thakur

7. Mitchell Santner

8. Will Jacks

9. Allah Ghazanfar

10. Mohammad Izhar

11. Deepak Chahar

12. Ryan Rickelton

13. Quinton de Kock

14. Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians' Possible Release List

The following 12 players could be among those considered for release ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction:

1. Hardik Pandya

2. Robin Minz

3. Corbin Bosch

4. Raj Bawa

5. Danish Malewar

6. Krish Bhagat

7. Mayank Rawat

8. Trent Boult

9. Ashwani Kumar

10. Mayank Markande

11. Keshav Maharaj

12. Raghu Sharma

These lists are speculative and do not represent official decisions by Mumbai Indians. The franchise's confirmed retention list will determine which players remain part of its plans for IPL 2027.