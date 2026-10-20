CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027 Auction: 12 Players, Including Hardik Pandya, Could Be Released By MI

IPL 2027 Auction: 12 Players, Including Hardik Pandya, Could Be Released By MI

These lists are speculative and do not represent official decisions by Mumbai Indians. The franchise's confirmed retention list will determine which players remain part of its plans for IPL 2027.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 01:39 PM (IST)

The build-up to the IPL 2027 mini-auction has sparked speculation about potential squad changes and player movements across franchises. The auction is reportedly scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, with all teams required to submit their retention lists by November 15.

Mumbai Indians could face some major decisions ahead of the auction, with Hardik Pandya's future at the franchise attracting considerable attention. If the all-rounder leaves, MI would lose a key pace-bowling option and would also need to consider their captaincy plans.

Hardik is not the only player whose future could be under scrutiny. Keshav Maharaj and several other members of the squad could also be considered for release. Meanwhile, speculation continues over whether Rohit Sharma could return to the captaincy, while Tilak Varma has also emerged as a possible long-term leadership option.

MI's Potential Retention List For IPL 2027

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav remain central figures in Mumbai Indians' setup. Tilak Varma is another important name, having been part of the franchise since 2022. His familiarity with the team's environment and management could strengthen his case as a potential captain in the future.

Mumbai will also have to weigh their options in the all-rounder department. Given the demand for pace-bowling all-rounders, releasing both Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur could leave the franchise with a significant gap to fill.

Naman Dhir is another player whose abilities have been showcased during his time with MI. The franchise may also look to strengthen its pace attack, particularly to provide Jasprit Bumrah with more consistent support. This could lead to changes among the team's bowling options ahead of the mini-auction.

Sherfane Rutherford's recent form could work in his favour, making his potential retention a possibility. However, Mumbai's final decisions will depend on their squad requirements, budget and auction strategy.

Mumbai Indians' Possible Retention List

Based on the current speculation, the following players could be retained by the franchise:

1. Rohit Sharma
2. Suryakumar Yadav
3. Jasprit Bumrah
4. Tilak Varma
5. Naman Dhir
6. Shardul Thakur
7. Mitchell Santner
8. Will Jacks
9. Allah Ghazanfar
10. Mohammad Izhar
11. Deepak Chahar
12. Ryan Rickelton
13. Quinton de Kock
14. Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians' Possible Release List

The following 12 players could be among those considered for release ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction:

1. Hardik Pandya
2. Robin Minz
3. Corbin Bosch
4. Raj Bawa
5. Danish Malewar
6. Krish Bhagat
7. Mayank Rawat
8. Trent Boult
9. Ashwani Kumar
10. Mayank Markande
11. Keshav Maharaj
12. Raghu Sharma

These lists are speculative and do not represent official decisions by Mumbai Indians. The franchise's confirmed retention list will determine which players remain part of its plans for IPL 2027.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Oct 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 IPL 2027 Auction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
'Not Desperate For Work': Former India Spinner Offers To Coach IPL Teams, Reveals Motive
'Not Desperate For Work': Former India Spinner Offers To Coach IPL Teams, Reveals Motive
IPL
Ashwin Drops Big Hint On Hardik Pandya’s IPL Trade, Says This Franchise Leads Race Over CSK
Ashwin Drops Big Hint On Hardik Pandya’s IPL Trade, Says This Franchise Leads Race Over CSK
IPL
Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Hunt Hits Early Roadblock As 3 Big Names Reject Job: Report
Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Hunt Hits Early Roadblock As 3 Big Names Reject Job
IPL
Mumbai Indians Next Coach? 5 Big Names Emerge In Race To Replace Jayawardene: Report
Mumbai Indians Next Coach? 5 Big Names Emerge In Race To Replace Mahela Jayawardene
Advertisement

Videos

CBI Recommendation: Bhagwant Mann Government Agrees to Recommend CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder
Election Battle: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Samajwadi Party’s Campaign Preparations for UP 2027
CBI Probe: Punjab Government Recommends CBI Investigation Into Activist Parvinder Singh Chhota’s Murder
Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests
Heavy Security: Mumbai Police Takes Three Tiger Shroff Firing Accused From Kota to Mumbai
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget