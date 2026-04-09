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HomeSportsIPLIPL Match-Fixing Buzz: Why Fans Suspect Delhi Of Throwing Game Against Gujarat

IPL Match-Fixing Buzz: Why Fans Suspect Delhi Of Throwing Game Against Gujarat

On social media, fans claimed that David Miller’s shot in the 19th over, which was ruled a four, had actually cleared the boundary for six.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League 2026 has recently been swarmed by match-fixing rumors, following Gujarat Titans’ dramatic one-run win over the Delhi Capitals last Wednesday. The controversy centers on the final moments: Delhi needed just two runs off the last two balls, but in-form David Miller was unable to convert the opportunity.

On social media, fans claimed that David Miller’s shot in the 19th over, which was ruled a four, had actually cleared the boundary for six.

Social Media Buzz: Six or Four?

The debate began with the first ball of the 19th over. Miller’s aerial shot was adjudged a four by the third umpire, though many believe it should have been six, as the ball appeared to land directly on the boundary cushions.

Critics argue that the third umpire acted too quickly in making the decision, sparking widespread discussions online.

Run-Out Controversy on Final Ball

The last two balls of the match also drew attention. David Miller’s choice not to take a single on the penultimate delivery, one of the most crucial moments, fueled speculation about deliberate gameplay.

On the final ball, Kuldeep Yadav was run out. While fans suggested multiple camera angles should have been used to review the run-out, replays confirm he was clearly short of the crease.

T20 cricket is inherently unpredictable, and Miller’s focus on preventing a Super Over may explain his actions. Ultimately, despite his efforts, Delhi fell short by a single run, leaving fans divided and social media abuzz with speculation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the recent GT vs DC match?

The controversy involves match-fixing rumors after Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals. Doubts were raised about a boundary call and David Miller's decision on the penultimate ball.

Why do fans believe David Miller's shot was a six, not a four?

Fans on social media believe Miller's shot in the 19th over, ruled a four, should have been a six as it appeared to land directly on the boundary cushions. They question the speed of the third umpire's decision.

What happened on the final two balls of the GT vs DC match?

On the second-to-last ball, David Miller did not take a single when two runs were needed. On the final ball, Kuldeep Yadav was run out, though replays confirmed he was short of his crease.

What are the main points of speculation regarding match-fixing?

Speculation centers on a boundary call that some believe was incorrectly ruled a four instead of a six, and David Miller's decision not to take a single in a crucial moment.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Miller Delhi Capitals IPL IPL Match Fixing Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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