IPL Match-Fixing Buzz: Why Fans Suspect Delhi Of Throwing Game Against Gujarat

Indian Premier League 2026 has recently been swarmed by match-fixing rumors, following Gujarat Titans’ dramatic one-run win over the Delhi Capitals last Wednesday. The controversy centers on the final moments: Delhi needed just two runs off the last two balls, but in-form David Miller was unable to convert the opportunity.

On social media, fans claimed that David Miller’s shot in the 19th over, which was ruled a four, had actually cleared the boundary for six.

Social Media Buzz: Six or Four?

The debate began with the first ball of the 19th over. Miller’s aerial shot was adjudged a four by the third umpire, though many believe it should have been six, as the ball appeared to land directly on the boundary cushions.

Critics argue that the third umpire acted too quickly in making the decision, sparking widespread discussions online.

Run-Out Controversy on Final Ball

The last two balls of the match also drew attention. David Miller’s choice not to take a single on the penultimate delivery, one of the most crucial moments, fueled speculation about deliberate gameplay.

On the final ball, Kuldeep Yadav was run out. While fans suggested multiple camera angles should have been used to review the run-out, replays confirm he was clearly short of the crease.

T20 cricket is inherently unpredictable, and Miller’s focus on preventing a Super Over may explain his actions. Ultimately, despite his efforts, Delhi fell short by a single run, leaving fans divided and social media abuzz with speculation.

🚨 DAVID MILLER REFUSES SINGLE 🚨



In a shocking turn at the DC vs GT match, David Miller declined a straightforward single when Delhi needed 2 runs off 2 balls. This moment has ignited wild claims of match-fixing in the wake of their dramatic one-run loss. pic.twitter.com/cIGVxFe1dQ — Gully Point (@gullypoint_) April 9, 2026

🚨 LIVE FIXING IN DC VS GT MATCH FOR NOT GIVING 6 🚨



David Miller hit a shot that landed right on the boundary, and no one could tell whether it was a six or a four. There was no replay shown, and the umpire directly signaled it as a four.

pic.twitter.com/Z4L1Cf5OOW — Bemba Tavuma X 🐐 (@gaandfaadtits) April 9, 2026

🚨 MASSIVE FIXING IN IPL 🚨



Yesterday in IPL match DC need 2 runs on 2 balls, David miller on the strike he hit the ball, ball was miles away, but he didn’t take the single and Delhi lost the match.



- Why fixing is very normal In IPL ? pic.twitter.com/vuIjfyqWbM — Abdullah (@Abdullahhhh_56) April 9, 2026

Another Day Another Match Fixing In IPL. David Miller Scored A Six But Umpire Gave It A Four. They Didn't Check This Boundary And Neither Showed Replay Of That Ball.There Is Something Very Wrong Happening In This IPL.Umpires Did Cheating To Rob DC Of A Winpic.twitter.com/APnJXSCSNn — Aryan Goel 2.0 (@AryanGoelNew) April 9, 2026

🚨IPL UNDER SCANNER: GT vs DC MATCH FIXING QUESTIONS 🚨



In the 19th over, David Miller hit one that looked like a clean six, but it was quickly given as four. No replay shown raising serious doubts. With just 2 needed off 2 balls, Miller refused an easy single. A shocking call… pic.twitter.com/arc65dX1LF — Muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) April 9, 2026