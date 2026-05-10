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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar Get 'Warden Treatment' From Yograj Singh

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar Get 'Warden Treatment' From Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh's presence brings an immediate halt to late-night activities, with the video showing him ushering players back to their quarters.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

A viral video from Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp during IPL 2026 has social media buzzing after Yograj Singh - former Indian cricketer and father of legend Yuvraj Singh - was seen enforcing a strict "no-party" rule.

The clip features stars Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar receiving what fans have dubbed "the warden treatment."

Yograj Singh Takes Charge of PBKS Discipline

Known for his fiery personality and emphasis on raw discipline, a hilarious video shows Yograj Singh visiting the PBKS training facility. His presence brings an immediate halt to late-night activities, with the video showing him ushering players back to their quarters.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Caught Without Seatbelt, Stopped By Traffic Police In Viral Video

The light-hearted video comes at an ideal time for Punjab Kings, who are looking to lift the mood in the camp after suffering three consecutive defeats in the 2026 season despite enjoying an impressive start to their campaign.

WATCH VIDEO

Why Sudden Discipline?

The "Warden Mode" comes at a critical time for Punjab Kings.

Following three consecutive defeats in the 2026 season, there has been mounting pressure on the team’s fielding and concentration levels.

Also on ABP Live | Sri Lanka Cricket’s 250K Followers Rule Triggers Massive Controversy

Punjab Kings dominated early with a historic six-match unbeaten run, but recent form has dipped with three consecutive losses. Currently third with 13 points, their campaign is powered by Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and Prabhsimran Singh’s batting. However, sloppy fielding and expensive bowling remain critical hurdles to their playoff aspirations.

Yograj recently made headlines on Sports Tak, stating he could turn any IPL team into champions if given full control over their discipline and training - specifically criticizing PBKS's lackluster fielding.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 10 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yograj Singh Harpreet Brar IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026
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