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HomeSportsIPLWhy Is PBKS Wearing Black Armbands In Today's IPL Match? Here's What We Know

Why Is PBKS Wearing Black Armbands In Today's IPL Match? Here's What We Know

PBKS players wear black armbands during IPL 2026 clash vs SRH to honour victims of the Vrindavan boat tragedy, as the franchise expresses solidarity with grieving families.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab Kings wore black armbands during IPL match.
  • Gesture honored victims of the Vrindavan boat accident.
  • The team expressed solidarity with grieving families.

PBKS IPL 2026 Statement: Players of the Punjab Kings franchise took the field for their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wearing black armbands, a gesture commonly used in sport to mark respect or mourning. The symbolic move is understood to be a tribute to the victims of the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan. The match, this franchise's fourth of the season, is being played in New Chandigarh at the New PCA Stadium. Such gestures are often adopted by teams to express solidarity and condolences, reflecting the sporting community’s support during moments of grief and national tragedy. 

A Brief On The Vrindavan Boat Accident

A tragic accident unfolded when a passenger boat struck a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat, leaving at least 10 people dead as per reports.

According to news agency ANI, police officials indicated that the vessel was carrying between 25 and 27 individuals when the collision occurred. Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the mishap happened during the afternoon and that rescue operations were in progress, per the said report.

SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat was quoted stating that 22 passengers had been rescued safely and taken to hospital for medical attention.

PBKS Offer Condolences

Besides the black armbands, Punjab Kings also released a short statement on social media, offering condolences to the families of the victims of the Vrindavan boat accident. 

"Deeply sadened by the tragic accident. Out heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace." the statement read. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Punjab Kings players wear black armbands?

The Punjab Kings players wore black armbands as a mark of respect and mourning for the victims of the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan.

What was the Punjab Kings' stance on the Vrindavan boat accident?

Punjab Kings expressed deep sadness and solidarity with the grieving families and community affected by the Vrindavan tragedy.

Where was the Punjab Kings match against Sunrisers Hyderabad played?

The Punjab Kings match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was played in New Chandigarh at the New PCA Stadium.

How many people were on the boat during the Vrindavan accident?

The boat was carrying between 25 and 27 individuals when it collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS SRH IPL Vrindavan Boat Accident
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