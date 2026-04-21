Who Takes Charge If Hardik Pandya Is Dropped As MI Captain? Top 3 Candidates Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav, T20 World Cup-winning captain, is a top candidate.

Mitchell Santner's calm leadership from New Zealand is another option.

Rohit Sharma, a proven MI leader, presents the safest choice.

MI IPL 2026 Struggles: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya finds himself under intense scrutiny as his side struggles to find momentum in IPL 2026. The franchise is currently in the bottom-half of the points table, and while they did just beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs, it was just their second win in six games, raising serious concerns about leadership and on-field performances. While nothing has been said or hinted regarding a captaincy change officially, here's a look at the three best candidates Mumbai can replace Pandya with.

IPL 2026: MI Captaincy Alternatives

3) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav stands out as a compelling option to take over the reins. Having recently guided India to a T20 World Cup triumph, he boasts an impressive track record as a captain in the shortest format, including a remarkable win percentage.

Although his personal form has dipped in IPL 2026, his leadership credentials remain unquestioned. Surya's ability to inspire and lead from the front could provide MI with the spark they desperately need.

2) Mitchell Santner

Another name that could be considered is Mitchell Santner. The New Zealand all-rounder has demonstrated his leadership qualities on the international stage, recently guiding his team to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

While MI have traditionally relied on Indian captains, Santner’s composed approach and tactical awareness make him a viable alternative. His experience in high-pressure situations adds to his appeal as a potential leader.

1) Rohit Sharma

When it comes to captaincy pedigree, Rohit Sharma remains the most obvious choice. The veteran batter is the most successful captain in Mumbai Indians’ history, having led the team to five IPL titles and multiple playoff appearances.

Beyond franchise cricket, Rohit has also enjoyed success on the international stage, including leading India to the ODI World Cup final and a T20 World Cup triumph. If Mumbai decide to make a leadership switch, turning back to Rohit could be the safest and most effective option.