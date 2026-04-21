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HomeSportsIPLWho Takes Charge If Hardik Pandya Is Dropped As MI Captain? Top 3 Candidates Explored

Who Takes Charge If Hardik Pandya Is Dropped As MI Captain? Top 3 Candidates Explored

Mumbai Indians are in a spot of bother under captain Hardik Pandya in IPL 2026. Here are three players who could replace him if changes are made.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryakumar Yadav, T20 World Cup-winning captain, is a top candidate.
  • Mitchell Santner's calm leadership from New Zealand is another option.
  • Rohit Sharma, a proven MI leader, presents the safest choice.

MI IPL 2026 Struggles: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya finds himself under intense scrutiny as his side struggles to find momentum in IPL 2026. The franchise is currently in the bottom-half of the points table, and while they did just beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs, it was just their second win in six games, raising serious concerns about leadership and on-field performances. While nothing has been said or hinted regarding a captaincy change officially, here's a look at the three best candidates Mumbai can replace Pandya with.

IPL 2026: MI Captaincy Alternatives

3) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav stands out as a compelling option to take over the reins. Having recently guided India to a T20 World Cup triumph, he boasts an impressive track record as a captain in the shortest format, including a remarkable win percentage.

Although his personal form has dipped in IPL 2026, his leadership credentials remain unquestioned. Surya's ability to inspire and lead from the front could provide MI with the spark they desperately need.

2) Mitchell Santner

Another name that could be considered is Mitchell Santner. The New Zealand all-rounder has demonstrated his leadership qualities on the international stage, recently guiding his team to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

While MI have traditionally relied on Indian captains, Santner’s composed approach and tactical awareness make him a viable alternative. His experience in high-pressure situations adds to his appeal as a potential leader.

1) Rohit Sharma

When it comes to captaincy pedigree, Rohit Sharma remains the most obvious choice. The veteran batter is the most successful captain in Mumbai Indians’ history, having led the team to five IPL titles and multiple playoff appearances.

Beyond franchise cricket, Rohit has also enjoyed success on the international stage, including leading India to the ODI World Cup final and a T20 World Cup triumph. If Mumbai decide to make a leadership switch, turning back to Rohit could be the safest and most effective option.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hardik Pandya under scrutiny in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians are struggling in IPL 2026, sitting in the bottom half of the table with only two wins in six games. This has raised concerns about Pandya's leadership and the team's performance.

Who are the potential replacements for Hardik Pandya as MI captain?

The article suggests three potential candidates to replace Hardik Pandya as captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Santner, and Rohit Sharma.

What are Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy credentials?

Suryakumar Yadav recently led India to a T20 World Cup triumph and has a strong track record as a captain in the shortest format, boasting a remarkable win percentage.

Why is Rohit Sharma considered a strong candidate for captaincy?

Rohit Sharma is MI's most successful captain, having led them to five IPL titles. He also has international captaincy success, including an ODI World Cup final and a T20 World Cup win.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav MI IPL Hardik Pandya
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