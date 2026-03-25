IPL 2026: Who Opens With Sanju Samson For CSK - Rituraj Gaikwad Or Ayush Mhatre?

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enter the IPL 2026 season with a revitalized roster, yet their tactical blueprint remains under intense scrutiny. While the arrival of Sanju Samson has theoretically fixed the team’s opening void, it has triggered a "billion-dollar question" for the management: who should walk out to the middle with the Kerala superstar when CSK faces Rajasthan Royals on March 30?

Currently, the five-time champions are torn between two distinct paths. They can either stick with the aggressive Ayush Mhatre, who was the breakout star of their 2025 campaign, or pivot back to the tried-and-tested excellence of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order.

The Case for Ayush Mhatre: The Spark in the Dark

Ayush Mhatre was arguably the only silver lining in CSK’s forgettable 2025 season. Since his mid-season debut, the Mumbai youngster injected a much-needed attacking brand of cricket into the top order. His statistics speak for themselves: 240 runs from 7 matches at a healthy average of 34.28.

However, Mhatre’s form following the IPL has been a mixed bag. Despite opening for Mumbai and the India Under-19 side, he has struggled to replicate that same high-impact consistency. In his short T20 career, Mhatre has been a specialist opener in 12 out of 13 appearances, with his only stint at number 3 yielding a modest 32 runs. While he has the fearless intent CSK craves, his recent "mixed success" raises questions about whether he can handle the weight of expectations as a primary opener this year.

The Case for Ruturaj Gaikwad

While Mhatre is a specialist at the top, the data suggests that Ruturaj Gaikwad is fundamentally misplaced at number 3. Throughout his IPL career, Gaikwad has played 60 out of 71 games as an opener. Incredibly, over 90% of his total IPL runs have come from the top two slots.

The contrast in his performance by position is stark:

As an Opener: Gaikwad flourishes with the freedom to pace his innings, accelerate at will, and maintain composure without the immediate pressure of a collapsing middle order.

At Number 3: His returns have been meagre. Batting one-down has seemingly forced him into a defensive shell where he feels the burden to "save his wicket" rather than play his natural game.

A New Look Top Three

With Sanju Samson confirmed as an opener, the most logical move for CSK is to reunite Gaikwad with the opening slot. Gaikwad’s technical stability makes him the perfect foil for Samson’s explosive style. This shift would allow the captain to bat freely and dictate the powerplay, a role he has mastered over the years.

As for Mhatre, his youth and raw talent make him a prime candidate to adapt. Moving the youngster to number 3 would not only shield him from the initial swing but also allow CSK to maintain an aggressive intent throughout the top three. For CSK to chase their sixth title, the Gaikwad-Samson opening partnership is the tactical masterstroke they desperately need.