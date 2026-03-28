Who Is Jacob Duffy? RCB Debutant Who Dismantled SRH’s Top Order In RCB vs SRH

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - The IPL 2026 season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed one of the most clinical debut performances in the tournament's history. Jacob Duffy, the 31-year-old New Zealand international, turned the match on its head by dismantling the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) top order within the first five overs. Emerging as the surprise weapon for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Duffy’s swing and precision left the Orange Army reeling.

How Jacob Duffy Destroyed SRH

After RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl, all eyes were on how the defending champions would handle the explosive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. While Duffy’s first over was steady, yielding just 6 runs, his return in the powerplay proved fatal for Hyderabad.

On the very first ball of the third over, Duffy removed Abhishek Sharma (7), who was caught after failing to navigate the Kiwi's late swing. On the final delivery of the same over, Duffy silenced the Bengaluru crowd by dismissing the dangerous Travis Head for 11.

Returning for the fifth over, Duffy needed only two more balls to send Nitish Kumar Reddy back to the pavilion. In a staggering span of just eight deliveries, Duffy accounted for SRH’s top three batters, effectively breaking the back of their innings before the powerplay had even concluded.

Who Is Jacob Duffy?

While new to the IPL stage, Jacob Duffy is a seasoned campaigner in the international circuit. A prominent right-arm fast-medium bowler from New Zealand, he is widely recognized for his ability to move the ball both ways, particularly in overcast or helpful conditions.

International Pedigree: Duffy made his international debut for New Zealand in 2020 and has since represented the Blackcaps across all three formats.

Skill Set: Known as a traditional swing bowler, his experience in the New Zealand domestic circuit has made him a master of the new ball.

IPL Arrival: At 31, his selection by RCB was seen as a tactical move to provide veteran stability to the pace attack, a decision that paid immediate dividends in the 2026 opener.

A Tactical Masterstroke by Rajat Patidar

The decision to persist with Duffy in the third over, despite an early six from Abhishek Sharma, highlighted the tactical clarity within the RCB camp. By utilizing Duffy’s natural outswing against the left-handed openers, Bengaluru successfully neutralized the most aggressive opening duo of the previous season.

As the tournament progresses, Jacob Duffy’s ability to provide early breakthroughs will be central to RCB’s quest to defend their title. For now, the Duffy has officially announced his arrival on the world's biggest T20 stage.