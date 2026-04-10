Who Has Hit The Most Sixes & Fours In IPL 2026 So Far: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 sees Rizvi, Sooryavanshi lead six-hitting charts.

Jaiswal tops boundary count with nineteen fours.

Several batsmen dominate boundary-hitting statistics.

Most Boundaries In IPL 2026: As IPL 2026 progresses, standout individual displays are continuing to shine alongside team success. Although the Orange and Purple Caps remain the headline individual awards, attention is also turning to players dominating the boundary charts. From towering sixes to precisely placed fours, several batsmen have already made a strong impact, an with plenty of matches still left in the tournament, these numbers are only expected to rise, setting up an exciting race for boundary supremacy.

Race For Most Sixes In IPL 2026 Heats Up

The battle for the most sixes in IPL 2026 is currently led by Sameer Rizvi and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, with both players smashing 11 maximums each so far. Their aggressive approach has placed them at the top of the standings.

11 sixes - Sameer Rizvi (DC)

11 sixes - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

9 sixes - Ryan Ricky Ponting (MI)

9 sixes - Tim David (RCB)

9 sixes - Rajat Patidar (RCB)

8 sixes - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

8 sixes - Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Notably, Rajasthan Royals will be in action later today, April 10, taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati's ACA Stadium. Hence, it will be interesting to see where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tim David and Rajat Patidar end up after the fixture.

Most Fours In IPL 2026 So Far

When it comes to boundary-hitting along the ground, Jaiswal leads the way. The Rajasthan Royals opener has struck 19 fours, placing him comfortably at the top of this category.

19 fours - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

17 fours - Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

16 fours - Sarfaraz Khan (CSK)

13 fours - Sai Sudarshan (GT)

13 fours - Finn Allen (KKR)

12 fours - Sameer Rizvi (DC)

12 fours - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Surprisingly, Virat Kohli, often known for his cover drive and consistency in finding gaps, does not feature among the top 20 in this list so far this season.

With plenty of matches still to come, the race for boundary supremacy remains wide open, promising more fireworks as the tournament progresses.

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