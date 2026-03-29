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HomeSportsIPLWhen Did Mumbai Indians Last Win Their IPL Opener? Shocking Stat Revealed

When Did Mumbai Indians Last Win Their IPL Opener? Shocking Stat Revealed

Mumbai Indians have gone over a decade without winning their first match of an IPL season. Let's take a closer look at this stunning record.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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MI IPL Opening Record: Mumbai Indians (MI) is the joint-most succesful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having secured five titles, all under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. While this stat paints a picture of dominance, their opening match record tells a very different story. Those who have been following the tournament regularly would know that the franchise has a habit of struggling early every season, and in fact, they never seem to win their opener, whether at home or away. This begs the question, when exactly did MI last win their IPL opener? Let's take a look before their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Over 10 Years Of Losing IPL Openers

Shockingly, Mumbai Indians have gone over a decade without winning their first match of an IPL season. The last time that they won was all the way back in 2012, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Notably, this was even before they had lifted a single title. Players, opponents, and venues may have changed, but the result the same, a defeat in their first match.

That said, this 'curse' hasn't always affected rest of MI's season though, given that the franchise has went on to become champions five times until now despite the shocking record. Nevertheless, they would likely want to get this monkey off their back.

MI vs KKR: IPL 2026 Match Details

IPL 2026 has finally gotten underway with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comprehensively defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first game of the season. 

MI will now take on KKR at home, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, today, March 29, 2026 from 7:30 PM onwards.

Mumbai boast a strong squad featuring Hardik Pandya, the skipper, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Kolkata, on the other hand, are missing some key players in their bowling department, but have a formidable top order in their batting lineup. 

All things said, fans look set for another exciting IPL clash, and it will also be interesting to see if MI manage to break their season opener curse.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many IPL titles has Mumbai Indians won?

Mumbai Indians is the joint-most successful team in the IPL, having secured five titles.

When was the last time Mumbai Indians won their IPL opener?

Mumbai Indians last won their IPL opener in 2012, against the Chennai Super Kings.

Has Mumbai Indians' opening match losing streak affected their season performance?

No, this streak hasn't always affected the rest of MI's season, as they've won five titles despite the record.

Where and when is the MI vs KKR match in IPL 2026?

The MI vs KKR match is at Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2026, starting from 7:30 PM.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR MI IPL IPL 2026 MI Vs KKR
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