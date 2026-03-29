When Did Mumbai Indians Last Win Their IPL Opener? Shocking Stat Revealed

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MI IPL Opening Record: Mumbai Indians (MI) is the joint-most succesful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having secured five titles, all under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. While this stat paints a picture of dominance, their opening match record tells a very different story. Those who have been following the tournament regularly would know that the franchise has a habit of struggling early every season, and in fact, they never seem to win their opener, whether at home or away. This begs the question, when exactly did MI last win their IPL opener? Let's take a look before their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Over 10 Years Of Losing IPL Openers

Shockingly, Mumbai Indians have gone over a decade without winning their first match of an IPL season. The last time that they won was all the way back in 2012, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Notably, this was even before they had lifted a single title. Players, opponents, and venues may have changed, but the result the same, a defeat in their first match.

That said, this 'curse' hasn't always affected rest of MI's season though, given that the franchise has went on to become champions five times until now despite the shocking record. Nevertheless, they would likely want to get this monkey off their back.

MI vs KKR: IPL 2026 Match Details

IPL 2026 has finally gotten underway with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comprehensively defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first game of the season.

MI will now take on KKR at home, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, today, March 29, 2026 from 7:30 PM onwards.

Mumbai boast a strong squad featuring Hardik Pandya, the skipper, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Kolkata, on the other hand, are missing some key players in their bowling department, but have a formidable top order in their batting lineup.

All things said, fans look set for another exciting IPL clash, and it will also be interesting to see if MI manage to break their season opener curse.