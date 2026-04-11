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HomeSportsIPLWhat Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Real Age? Old BCCI Test Claim Resurfaces

What Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Real Age? Old BCCI Test Claim Resurfaces

In IPL 2026, 15-year-old Vaibhav has already piled up 200 runs, but even more striking is the fearless manner in which he has gone after top-quality bowlers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:38 PM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been taking the cricketing world by storm, troubling even the most elite bowlers with his fearless approach. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has remarked that top bowlers feel the pressure even hearing his name.

In IPL 2026, the 15-year-old has already scored 200 runs, but what stands out even more is the way he has taken on premier pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood with remarkable confidence.

Sooryavanshi had made headlines last season as well, scoring 252 runs in seven matches for Rajasthan Royals at an incredible strike rate of over 206. Despite his performances, questions about his age have continued to circulate on social media, with some alleging discrepancies. Recently, an old claim about a BCCI-conducted bone test has resurfaced, adding fuel to the discussion.

Clarity Around His Age

Back in IPL 2025, when similar doubts were raised, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev, had clarified that BCCI conducted a bone test in 2019, which confirmed there was no age manipulation. Now, that claim is being widely discussed again online.

According to viral posts, the tests were carried out during the 2019-20 season when Vaibhav was playing at the Under-16 level. While his actual age was reportedly around 8.5 years at the time, the bone test results indicated ages of approximately 10.4 and 10.1 years. This variation - of less than two years - is generally considered acceptable.

In bone age assessments, a margin of 2-3 years is typically allowed, meaning Vaibhav’s reported difference falls within the accepted range. Some claims even suggest that larger discrepancies have been cleared in other cases, further supporting the argument that his records meet standard guidelines.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is he in the news?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a young cricketer making waves with his fearless batting. He's been scoring heavily in IPL 2026 and previously, drawing attention for his performances and age.

What is the controversy surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age?

Questions have circulated on social media regarding discrepancies in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age. An old claim about a BCCI bone test has resurfaced, leading to discussions.

What did the BCCI bone test in 2019 reveal about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age?

A BCCI bone test conducted in 2019, when Vaibhav was playing U-16, showed results indicating ages of approximately 10.4 and 10.1 years. His actual age was reported to be around 8.5 years.

Is the age difference found in the bone test considered acceptable?

Yes, the reported difference of less than two years is generally considered acceptable. Bone age assessments typically allow a margin of 2-3 years.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Age
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