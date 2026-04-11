What Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Real Age? Old BCCI Test Claim Resurfaces

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been taking the cricketing world by storm, troubling even the most elite bowlers with his fearless approach. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has remarked that top bowlers feel the pressure even hearing his name.

In IPL 2026, the 15-year-old has already scored 200 runs, but what stands out even more is the way he has taken on premier pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood with remarkable confidence.

Sooryavanshi had made headlines last season as well, scoring 252 runs in seven matches for Rajasthan Royals at an incredible strike rate of over 206. Despite his performances, questions about his age have continued to circulate on social media, with some alleging discrepancies. Recently, an old claim about a BCCI-conducted bone test has resurfaced, adding fuel to the discussion.

Clarity Around His Age

Back in IPL 2025, when similar doubts were raised, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev, had clarified that BCCI conducted a bone test in 2019, which confirmed there was no age manipulation. Now, that claim is being widely discussed again online.

According to viral posts, the tests were carried out during the 2019-20 season when Vaibhav was playing at the Under-16 level. While his actual age was reportedly around 8.5 years at the time, the bone test results indicated ages of approximately 10.4 and 10.1 years. This variation - of less than two years - is generally considered acceptable.

In bone age assessments, a margin of 2-3 years is typically allowed, meaning Vaibhav’s reported difference falls within the accepted range. Some claims even suggest that larger discrepancies have been cleared in other cases, further supporting the argument that his records meet standard guidelines.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s age controversy should honestly be put to rest now.



- According to BCCI’s bone test conducted during the 2019–20 U-16:



- As per documents, his age was 8.5 years.

- Bone test results showed 10.4 years and 10.1 years in two separate tests.

- The difference… pic.twitter.com/B4WekvmBK2 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) April 10, 2026