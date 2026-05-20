What Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘A’ Celebration Mean? RR Star Explains - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a rapid 93, powering Rajasthan Royals' chase.

His unique fifty celebration sparked online speculation about its meaning.

Sooryavanshi revealed his gesture was spontaneous, with no hidden meaning.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi New IPL Celebration: Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the standout innings of IPL 2026 on Monday night, smashing a breathtaking 93 off just 38 balls to guide RR to a thrilling chase against Lucknow Super Giants. However, while his explosive batting grabbed headlines, it was his unusual celebration after reaching fifty that left fans equally intrigued. During his innings, the young batsman celebrated with a hand gesture resembling the English letter ‘A’. The moment quickly sparked curiosity online, with several viewers trying to decode the meaning behind it.

Since the celebration had never been seen before, speculation spread rapidly on social media. Some fans even wondered whether the gesture was linked to his India A call-up. However, Sooryavanshi later revealed that there was no hidden story attached to the celebration at all.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Clears Up Celebration Mystery

Yeh kya banda hai yaar 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7ngF92LpH9 — Ritikardo 🦁 #ParagOut #RutuOut (@ThandaPeg) May 19, 2026

Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi was asked directly about the ‘A’ gesture, and to everyone's surprise, he revealed that it meant nothing.

"I don’t know. I just do something new every match. I don’t really plan it. There’s no meaning behind it. Even the celebration I did in the last match had no meaning. I just keep trying new things."

Apart from the viral moment, Sooryavanshi’s innings played a crucial role in keeping Rajasthan Royals alive in the IPL 2026 Playoff race.

Chasing a daunting target of 221, RR completed the chase in just 19.1 overs to register one of their most important wins of the season.

Also Check: Rishabh Pant's Bizarre Behaviour At Toss; Dodges Question On Missing Mohammed Shami

RR Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Dream Alive

The victory pushed RR to 14 points with one league fixture still remaining. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain on 12 points before their final game, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) sit on 13.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also still mathematically alive with 11 points and two matches left.

The equation for the Royals is now straightforward. If they win their final league-stage match, they will qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoffs without depending on Net Run Rate or other results.