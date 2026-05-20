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HomeSportsIPLWhat Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘A’ Celebration Mean? RR Star Explains - WATCH

What Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘A’ Celebration Mean? RR Star Explains - WATCH

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally explained the meaning behind his viral ‘A’ celebration after smashing 93 for Rajasthan Royals against LSG in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a rapid 93, powering Rajasthan Royals' chase.
  • His unique fifty celebration sparked online speculation about its meaning.
  • Sooryavanshi revealed his gesture was spontaneous, with no hidden meaning.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi New IPL Celebration: Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the standout innings of IPL 2026 on Monday night, smashing a breathtaking 93 off just 38 balls to guide RR to a thrilling chase against Lucknow Super Giants. However, while his explosive batting grabbed headlines, it was his unusual celebration after reaching fifty that left fans equally intrigued. During his innings, the young batsman celebrated with a hand gesture resembling the English letter ‘A’. The moment quickly sparked curiosity online, with several viewers trying to decode the meaning behind it.

Since the celebration had never been seen before, speculation spread rapidly on social media. Some fans even wondered whether the gesture was linked to his India A call-up. However, Sooryavanshi later revealed that there was no hidden story attached to the celebration at all.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Clears Up Celebration Mystery

Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi was asked directly about the ‘A’ gesture, and to everyone's surprise, he revealed that it meant nothing.

"I don’t know. I just do something new every match. I don’t really plan it. There’s no meaning behind it. Even the celebration I did in the last match had no meaning. I just keep trying new things."

Apart from the viral moment, Sooryavanshi’s innings played a crucial role in keeping Rajasthan Royals alive in the IPL 2026 Playoff race.

Chasing a daunting target of 221, RR completed the chase in just 19.1 overs to register one of their most important wins of the season.

Also Check: Rishabh Pant's Bizarre Behaviour At Toss; Dodges Question On Missing Mohammed Shami

RR Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Dream Alive

The victory pushed RR to 14 points with one league fixture still remaining. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain on 12 points before their final game, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) sit on 13.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also still mathematically alive with 11 points and two matches left.

The equation for the Royals is now straightforward. If they win their final league-stage match, they will qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoffs without depending on Net Run Rate or other results.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's unique celebration during his IPL 2026 innings?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated reaching his fifty with a hand gesture resembling the English letter 'A'. This sparked curiosity among fans online.

Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'A' celebration have a hidden meaning?

No, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed that his 'A' celebration had no hidden meaning. He stated he just likes to try new things and doesn't plan his celebrations.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings impact the Rajasthan Royals' playoff chances?

Sooryavanshi's explosive 93 off 38 balls guided Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling chase, keeping their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive. They now need to win their final match to qualify.

What was the target Rajasthan Royals were chasing against Lucknow Super Giants?

Rajasthan Royals were chasing a daunting target of 221 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. They successfully completed the chase in 19.1 overs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL LSG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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