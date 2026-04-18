WATCH: What Happened When This Girl Saw Virat Kohli For First Time

In the world of cricket, few names evoke as much emotion as Virat Kohli, and a recent viral moment from IPL 2026 season has once again proven his status as a global icon. During a practice session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a young female fan broke down in tears after coming face-to-face with her idol for the first time.

The girl was seen sobbing uncontrollably upon seeing Kohli for the first time, so up close. This is what Virat Kohli has earned over two decades - not just runs or records, but pure, unfiltered love that transcends the boundaries of a cricket field.

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A Virat Kohli fangirl was seen crying after seeing him for the first time in front of her 🥺



This is what @imVkohli has earned ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oeUtwGEMfw — ` (@Was_divote) April 17, 2026

Virat Kohli's Ankle Injury

The off-field adulation remains at an all-time high, but there are mounting concerns regarding Virat Kohli’s physical fitness as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) campaign enters a crucial phase.

Following Kohli's recent stint as an Impact Player against LSG, his teammate Josh Hazlewood provided a sobering update on the star's condition. Kohli is currently nursing a lower ankle injury sustained during the clash against Mumbai Indians on April 12.

Impact Player Role: The injury forced Virat Kohli to swallow his pride and play as an Impact Substitute for the first time in his career, allowing him to focus solely on his batting while avoiding the physical strain of fielding.

The Struggle: Josh Hazlewood mentioned that while Virat Kohli's determination is unmatched, he is "not 100%," and the medical team is monitoring him closely. He was recently spotted training with a heavily strapped leg, raising questions about his availability for the full 40 overs in upcoming matches.

Hazlewood remains optimistic about Kohli's inclusion against Delhi Capitals (DC) but admitted, "It’s just about how much he can contribute on the field. He’s not one to sit back, but we have to respect the recovery process."