IPL vs PSL 2026: Full List Of Stars Snubbing Pakistan To Join India’s Mega League

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List of Players Who Ditched PSL To Join IPL: The rivalry between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached a boiling point. As the schedules of both leagues overlap, a clear trend has emerged: overseas stars are increasingly choosing the financial stability and global reach of the IPL over their PSL commitments.

From legal threats issued by the PCB to massive "injury-replacement" contracts, the 2026 season has seen a significant migration of talent. Below is the comprehensive list of players who have swapped the PSL for the IPL, categorized by their current signing status.

CONFIRMED: The Official Switches

These players have officially terminated their PSL contracts and have been formally announced as part of their respective IPL squads for 2026.

1. Blessing Muzarabani (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The Zimbabwe pace sensation was originally a marquee pick for Islamabad United in the first-ever PSL auction. However, following a stellar T20 World Cup where he claimed 13 wickets, KKR signed him as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman (released due to BCCI directives). The 6'8" pacer has already arrived in Kolkata, prompting the PCB to reportedly weigh legal options for a contract breach.

2. Dasun Shanaka (Rajasthan Royals)

The former Sri Lankan captain was set to represent Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh. In a late-window move, he has been confirmed as the replacement for Sam Curran at Rajasthan Royals, who was ruled out with a groin injury. Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara reportedly played a key role in bringing his countryman into the Royals' camp.

REPORTED: Moves in the Final Stages

While these players have officially withdrawn from the PSL, their IPL contracts are currently in the advanced stages of discussion or awaiting final franchise confirmation.

3. Spencer Johnson (Chennai Super Kings)

The Australian left-arm quick was a major "Platinum" category signing for Quetta Gladiators. However, Johnson withdrew from the PSL citing "personal reasons." Reports strongly suggest he is the frontrunner to replace fellow Australian Nathan Ellis at CSK after Ellis suffered a hamstring injury.

4. Gudakesh Motie (Lucknow Super Giants)

The West Indies spinner pulled out of his PKR 1.10 crore deal with Lahore Qalandars after being stranded in India due to travel disruptions following the T20 World Cup. He is heavily reported to be joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a potential replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga.

RUMOURED: Names on the Watchlist

These players have either declined PSL participation or expressed interest in IPL "trials," leading to intense speculation regarding their 2026 destination.

5. Harry Brook

The England star reportedly declined a massive approach from Lahore Qalandars for PSL 11. While officially citing "workload management," rumours suggest he is keeping his schedule open for a potential late-entry "injury replacement" slot in the IPL.

6. Tymal Mills

Mills withdrew from Peshawar Zalmi citing "family reasons." However, with several IPL franchises facing death-bowling crises (including RCB and KKR), his name has surfaced in social media chatter as a tactical replacement option.

PREVIOUS SEASONS: The History of the Switch

The 2026 exodus is not an isolated event. This "IPL over PSL" pattern has been intensifying over the last two years.

Corbin Bosch (2025)

The South African all-rounder set the ultimate precedent. He famously turned down a chance with Peshawar Zalmi to sign with Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Lizaad Williams. The move resulted in a historic one-year ban from the PSL, which many saw as a warning to other overseas stars.

Mitchell Owen (2025)

Owen became the second player in 2025 to make the jump, signing a ₹3 crore deal with Punjab Kings to replace Glenn Maxwell. Unlike Bosch, Owen reportedly attempted to finish his PSL stint with Peshawar Zalmi before joining the IPL playoffs, creating a unique "double-league" controversy.

Kusal Mendis & Kyle Jamieson

Both stars have previously navigated the overlapping window by prioritizing IPL reserve roles or replacement opportunities over guaranteed starting spots in the PSL, citing the "IPL ecosystem" as a better long-term career move.