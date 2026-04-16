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HomeSportsIPL‘Still Not 100%’: Virat Kohli Shares Fitness Update After RCB Beat LSG In IPL 2026

‘Still Not 100%’: Virat Kohli Shares Fitness Update After RCB Beat LSG In IPL 2026

Cricket icon Virat Kohli's 34-ball 49 drove RCB home against LSG in a low-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli, not fully fit, scored 49 guiding RCB to victory.
  • He battled knee issues and recent illness before match.
  • RCB bowlers restricted LSG to 146, Rasikh took four.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli admitted he is still short of full fitness despite playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) comfortable five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 147, Kohli top-scored with a fluent 49 as RCB completed the chase in just 15.1 overs to return to the top of the points table. The former captain, however, revealed that he has been dealing with both a knee concern and illness in recent days.

“Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore in the last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best. I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to keep going in the same manner. But yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well,” He said to the broadcasters after the match.

Earlier in the evening, RCB’s bowlers set up the win by restricting LSG to 146. Rasikh Salam Dar starred with four wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three, as the hosts kept the visitors in check throughout the innings.

Kohli also highlighted the nature of the surface, explaining how conditions influenced RCB’s aggressive approach in the power play.

“Yeah, it was slower than normal. If you saw, there was not enough grass on it. The last 3-4 days have been very, very hot. It's been very dry as well. So, we thought it was going to be a dry, slow wicket rather than one of those bare ones that are tacky when we play in Chinnaswamy. So, it was different, and hence the idea was to push the game away from the opposition and take the game away from them in the first five-six overs. And for those reasons, the powerplay batting was important and hence I say that I was happy with my approach today. I was able to put the team in front early on.”

Reflecting on the evolving nature of T20 cricket, Kohli stressed the importance of adapting to situations.

“Well, it depends on the situation and the condition as well for me. Not all games are going to be 230, 240. We understand the game's moving forward pretty nicely, that the demands of the modern game are pretty different, but you always have to keep an eye out on the situation and when people play under pressure," He said.

"We're still in the first half of the tournament. Second half onwards, the games are going to get tighter, and people are going to be under pressure a lot more than now. So when the freedom goes away, the pressure kicks in; that's when the smarts of the game have to be applied as well, which I think will put teams in good stead,” he added.

Virat is in top-notch form in the ongoing season. He has scored 228 runs in five matches and is currently holding the orange cap.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Virat Kohli fully fit after the match?

Virat Kohli is still not 100% fit. He has been dealing with a knee concern and was unwell for several days.

What was Virat Kohli's contribution to RCB's win?

Virat Kohli top-scored with a fluent 49 runs, playing a key role in RCB's successful chase of 147 runs.

How did RCB's bowlers perform against LSG?

RCB's bowlers restricted LSG to 146 runs. Rasikh Salam Dar took four wickets, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three.

What did Virat Kohli say about the pitch conditions?

Kohli noted the pitch was slower and drier than usual, influencing RCB's aggressive approach in the power play.

Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL LSG
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