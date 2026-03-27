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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Virat Kohli's New Tattoo Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash, Inspired By His Journey

Watch: Virat Kohli's New Tattoo Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash, Inspired By His Journey

A new look for a new record! Virat Kohli’s latest tattoo transformation is a deep dive into his soul. See why the "Lotus" is the secret to his IPL 2026 mindset.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Before Virat Kohli steps onto the pitch for the high-octane IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli is making headlines for a different kind of "strike." The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon has unveiled a breathtaking new full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm, a deeply personal piece of art that fans are calling his "life’s roadmap."

As Kohli stands on the brink of becoming the first player to hit the 9,000-run milestone in IPL history, this ink isn't just about style; it’s about a radical evolution of the man behind the jersey.

Decoding the Secret Symbolism

Crafted by the experts at Aliens Tattoo India, the new artwork features a prominent Lotus and Jasmine motif. But this isn't a standalone design; it is a meticulously planned "cover-up and restoration" project that integrates his past with his present.

According to the studio, the choice of the Lotus is the most significant:

The Struggle: Much like the flower that grows in mud but remains untouched by filth, the tattoo symbolizes Kohli’s ability to remain pure and disciplined despite the "noise" and pressures of global stardom.

The Resilience: It reflects his career's many stages, from the aggressive youngster to the meditative statesman of Indian cricket.

The Harmony: The Jasmine represents the peace and grace he has found in his personal life journey.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

A Work in Progress

The lead artist at the studio revealed that the tattoo is a complex "restoration" project. To reflect Kohli's current "zen" mindset, several older pieces of ink were refined, while others were added to create a seamless narrative of his life journey.

"This artwork is inspired by his personal evolution. It reflects the status he has reached and the direction he is moving forward," the studio shared. Interestingly, the work is still ongoing, with Kohli reportedly taking time out between practice sessions to complete the masterpiece.

The 9,000-Run Hunt Starts March 28

While the world talks about his arm, Kohli’s eyes are on the record books. With 8,661 runs already in the bag, the king is just 339 runs away from the legendary 9,000-mark.

RCB fans won't have to wait long to see the "New Kohli" in action. The season kicks off this Saturday, March 28, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Will the new ink bring the luck needed for that elusive maiden trophy? Bengaluru is holding its breath.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new tattoo Virat Kohli got?

Virat Kohli has a new full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm featuring prominent Lotus and Jasmine motifs. It's described as a cover-up and restoration project.

What does the Lotus symbolize in Virat Kohli's tattoo?

The Lotus symbolizes Kohli's ability to stay disciplined despite pressures (struggle), his career's evolution from aggressive youngster to meditative statesman (resilience), and the harmony he's found in his personal life (harmony).

What does the Jasmine symbolize in Virat Kohli's tattoo?

The Jasmine in the tattoo represents the peace and grace Virat Kohli has found in his personal life journey.

Is Virat Kohli's tattoo finished?

No, the tattoo is still a work in progress. Kohli is reportedly taking time between practice sessions to complete the masterpiece.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Virat Kohli Sleeve Tattoo
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