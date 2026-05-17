IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Rises In Orange Cap Race, Purple Cap Holder Revealed

Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans leads the Orange Cap standings with 554 runs. He recently scored 53 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.
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Virat Kohli remains firmly in contention. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star is currently fourth on the list.
Sixty matches have been completed in the Indian Premier League 2026, and Sunday’s double-header could significantly impact both the playoff race and the Orange and Purple Cap standings.
The first game of the day sees Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the second match features Delhi Capitals taking on Rajasthan Royals.
Orange Cap race heats up
Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans currently leads the Orange Cap standings with 554 runs. He scored 53 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, returning to bat after briefly retiring hurt to complete his half-century.
Close behind him is Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill, who played a stunning knock of 85 off 49 balls in the same match, smashing seven sixes and five boundaries.
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Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remains firmly in contention. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star is currently fourth on the list and could move closer to the Orange Cap with a big innings today.
Orange Cap standings (Top 5)
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 554 runs
Shubman Gill (GT) – 552 runs
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 508 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) – 484 runs
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 481 runs
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Purple Cap standings
The Purple Cap is currently with Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB, who has picked up 22 wickets in 12 matches this season. He is narrowly ahead of Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 21 wickets for Gujarat.
Purple Cap standings (Top 5)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 22 wickets
Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 21 wickets
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 19 wickets
Prince Yadav (LSG) – 16 wickets
Rashid Khan (GT) – 16 wickets
Bhuvneshwar has previously won the Purple Cap twice during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad - first in 2016 with 23 wickets and again in 2017 with 27 wickets. He is now in strong contention to secure the award for a third time.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is currently leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2026?
Who is currently leading the Purple Cap race in IPL 2026?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB is leading the Purple Cap standings with 22 wickets in 12 matches. He is closely followed by Kagiso Rabada.
Which teams are playing in the double-header on Sunday?
Sunday's double-header features Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.
Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Purple Cap before?
Yes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the Purple Cap twice before with Sunrisers Hyderabad, in 2016 and 2017. He is in contention for a third title.