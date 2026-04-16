WATCH: Virat Kohli Left Surprised By LSG Youngster’s Gesture After IPL 2026 Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli's 49 runs led RCB, addressing fitness concerns.

He shared a moment with LSG player Naman Tiwari.

Tiwari tried touching Kohli's feet, catching him off-guard.

Virat Kohli once again played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) success in IPL 2026, delivering a composed innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Beyond the on-field performance, Kohli’s interaction with a young LSG player grabbed attention. Following the game, he was seen speaking with young and upcoming cricketers from the opposition, including Naman Tiwari, who was picked up for Rs 1 crore at the auction. In a moment that quickly went viral, Tiwari attempted to touch Kohli’s feet as a mark of respect after their conversation. Check it out:

Naman Tiwari Touches Virat Kohli's Feet 🫶💖



Youngsters Idol VIRAT KOHLI 🫡 pic.twitter.com/I9aO024xt1 April 16, 2026

The gesture appeared to catch Kohli off guard, as he seemed startled, immediately stopping the youngster and responded with a laugh, sharing a light-hearted moment before walking away.

Kohli Anchors RCB's Chase Amid Fitness Concerns

Ahead of yesterday's match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, there had been concerns among fans after Virat Kohli was spotted with heavy strapping on his left knee. The visuals had sparked speculation about his fitness.

However, any doubts were put to rest once he stepped onto the field. Kohli looked in control throughout his innings. The veteran batsman scored 49 off 34 deliveries, striking six fours and a six, anchoring the innings with authority as some wickets fell around him cheaply.

His latest contribution has taken his overall tally to 228 runs in the tournament, placing him at the top of the run charts and earning him the Orange Cap. Though it must be noted that regarding his fitness, Kohli stated he was 'still not 100%' after the match.

That being said, his performance underlined his consistency and importance to RCB’s campaign this season. The team's strong form has also reflected in the standings, with the side currently leading the points table. Meanwhile, LSG find themselves in seventh place, having secured just two wins from five matches so far.