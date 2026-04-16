Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli debuts as an Impact Player due to ankle injury.

Kohli previously expressed strong opposition to specialist substitute roles.

He focused solely on batting to manage physical limitations.

His unbeaten 49 anchored Royal Challengers' five-wicket victory.

The aesthetic of modern cricket shifted slightly on Wednesday when Virat Kohli emerged from the dugout rather than leading his side onto the field. For the first time in his career, the veteran appeared as an Impact Player during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

The decision followed a lower ankle injury sustained against Mumbai Indians earlier this week. Despite his previous vocal resistance to the tactical rule, the reality of physical limitations forced a pragmatic compromise for the thirty-seven-year-old star at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

These convictions were previously revealed by former teammate Swastik Chikara, who shared insights into the captain’s firm internal stance. Speaking to RevSportz last year, Chikara recalled Kohli’s absolute clarity regarding the controversial substitute regulation.

Chikara explained that the veteran insisted he would only play if he was fully fit to participate in both innings. The young batter noted that Kohli had made it clear he would not embrace the role under any circumstances.

The Weight Of A Principled Refusal

Just one year ago, the former captain reportedly expressed a total lack of interest in such a reduced role. Conversations within the team suggested he would rather leave the sport than serve as a specialist substitute who does not participate in both innings.

"I can't play as an impact player," Kohli had previously told former Australian opener Matthew Hayden. He emphasised that he wanted to field for twenty overs and contribute in every facet of the game until the day he finally retired.

Also Read: Lalit Modi Proposes IPL Model To Save Test Cricket From Dying

Managing Physical Toll Of Age

The transition was managed carefully by the Bengaluru management to ensure their leading run-scorer remained available for the vital mid-season stretch. By listing him as a substitute, the team allowed him to focus entirely on his batting while resting his damaged ankle.

This shift proved effective as Kohli delivered a clinical performance under the floodlights. While he previously claimed that playing solely as a batter did not align with his professional ethos, the necessity of the tournament changed his immediate approach.

Leading the chase from the bench

Entering the game during the second innings, Kohli anchored the pursuit of a modest total with a composed forty-nine. His innings contained six boundaries and one maximum, proving his batting remains at an elite level despite the physical setback.

His contribution was the primary reason the defending champions secured a comfortable five-wicket victory. The veteran showed that even when ideals clash with physical reality, his commitment to the result remains his most dominant characteristic in the twilight of his career.

Also Read: BCCI To Sack Gautam Gambhir As India Coach? Here's What We Know