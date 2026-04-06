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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli Stuns Fans With Mid-Game Gesture For CSK Star

WATCH: Virat Kohli Stuns Fans With Mid-Game Gesture For CSK Star

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- True sportsmanship! Virat Kohli stunned the crowd with his mid-game reaction to Sarfaraz Khan’s heroics as RCB broke records against CSK.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK-  The RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was more than just a battle of boundaries. While the record books were rewritten during the Sunday night thriller, a touching moment between Virat Kohli and a rising Chennai talent has become the talk of the cricketing world.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two franchises, Kohli was seen stopping a young Chennai Super Kings batter to offer a heartfelt tribute as the player walked back to the pavilion. The gesture came after a valiant lone-warrior effort that nearly turned a one-sided contest into a nail-biter.

A Hero’s Send-off

The man of the hour was Sarfaraz Khan, who has emerged as a massive bargain for Chennai after being picked up for just Rs 75 lakh. Walking into a nightmare scenario with CSK reeling at 30 for three inside the powerplay, Sarfaraz played an innings of pure defiance.

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He smashed a fighting 50 off just 25 balls, a knock decorated with eight boundaries and two sixes. Although he was eventually stumped off a clever Krunal Pandya delivery, his performance was enough to "clean bowl" the RCB icon. Kohli, visibly impressed by the grit shown during the massive chase, lauded the youngster in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Why RCB Remains Unbeatable at Home

Before the Sarfaraz show, the defending champions put on a batting masterclass that dismantled the Chennai attack. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a staggering 250/3, setting a new record for the highest total in IPL 2026.

The carnage was led by a trio of explosive performances:

Tim David: A brutal 70 not out off 25 balls, including a record-breaking 30-run over.

Devdutt Padikkal: A fluent 50 off 29 balls, marking his second consecutive half-century.

Rajat Patidar: A quick-fire 48 not out off 19 balls.

David and Patidar shared an unbroken 99-run partnership off just 35 balls, leaving the CSK bowlers with no place to hide.

CSK’s Mounting Crisis

While Sarfaraz Khan has been a rare silver lining, the five-time champions are facing a historic slump. Following this 43-run defeat, Chennai has now lost three matches in a row to start the season.

Even with Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivering an incisive spell of 3-41 for RCB, it was the sheer scoreboard pressure that eventually broke the visitors. Sarfaraz’s consistency, following up a 12-ball 32 in the previous game with this half-century, remains the only positive for a side desperately searching for its first win.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan during the RCB vs CSK match?

Virat Kohli was seen stopping Sarfaraz Khan to offer a heartfelt tribute after his impressive batting performance. Kohli was visibly impressed by the youngster's grit and defiant innings.

What was Sarfaraz Khan's contribution to the CSK innings?

Sarfaraz Khan played a valiant lone-warrior innings, scoring a fighting 50 off just 25 balls. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes, almost turning the match into a nail-biter.

What record did RCB set during their batting innings?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a staggering 250/3, setting a new record for the highest total in IPL 2026. This was led by explosive performances from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar.

What is the current situation for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings are facing a historic slump, having lost three matches in a row to start the season. Sarfaraz Khan's consistent performance is the only positive for the team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sarfaraz Khan IPL 2026 RCB Vs CSK
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