WATCH: Virat Kohli Stuns Fans With Mid-Game Gesture For CSK Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was more than just a battle of boundaries. While the record books were rewritten during the Sunday night thriller, a touching moment between Virat Kohli and a rising Chennai talent has become the talk of the cricketing world.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two franchises, Kohli was seen stopping a young Chennai Super Kings batter to offer a heartfelt tribute as the player walked back to the pavilion. The gesture came after a valiant lone-warrior effort that nearly turned a one-sided contest into a nail-biter.

A Hero’s Send-off

The man of the hour was Sarfaraz Khan, who has emerged as a massive bargain for Chennai after being picked up for just Rs 75 lakh. Walking into a nightmare scenario with CSK reeling at 30 for three inside the powerplay, Sarfaraz played an innings of pure defiance.

WATCH VIDEO

He smashed a fighting 50 off just 25 balls, a knock decorated with eight boundaries and two sixes. Although he was eventually stumped off a clever Krunal Pandya delivery, his performance was enough to "clean bowl" the RCB icon. Kohli, visibly impressed by the grit shown during the massive chase, lauded the youngster in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Why RCB Remains Unbeatable at Home

Before the Sarfaraz show, the defending champions put on a batting masterclass that dismantled the Chennai attack. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a staggering 250/3, setting a new record for the highest total in IPL 2026.

The carnage was led by a trio of explosive performances:

Tim David: A brutal 70 not out off 25 balls, including a record-breaking 30-run over.

Devdutt Padikkal: A fluent 50 off 29 balls, marking his second consecutive half-century.

Rajat Patidar: A quick-fire 48 not out off 19 balls.

David and Patidar shared an unbroken 99-run partnership off just 35 balls, leaving the CSK bowlers with no place to hide.

CSK’s Mounting Crisis

While Sarfaraz Khan has been a rare silver lining, the five-time champions are facing a historic slump. Following this 43-run defeat, Chennai has now lost three matches in a row to start the season.

Even with Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivering an incisive spell of 3-41 for RCB, it was the sheer scoreboard pressure that eventually broke the visitors. Sarfaraz’s consistency, following up a 12-ball 32 in the previous game with this half-century, remains the only positive for a side desperately searching for its first win.