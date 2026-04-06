Virat Kohli was seen stopping Sarfaraz Khan to offer a heartfelt tribute after his impressive batting performance. Kohli was visibly impressed by the youngster's grit and defiant innings.
WATCH: Virat Kohli Stuns Fans With Mid-Game Gesture For CSK Star
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- True sportsmanship! Virat Kohli stunned the crowd with his mid-game reaction to Sarfaraz Khan’s heroics as RCB broke records against CSK.
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was more than just a battle of boundaries. While the record books were rewritten during the Sunday night thriller, a touching moment between Virat Kohli and a rising Chennai talent has become the talk of the cricketing world.
Despite the fierce rivalry between the two franchises, Kohli was seen stopping a young Chennai Super Kings batter to offer a heartfelt tribute as the player walked back to the pavilion. The gesture came after a valiant lone-warrior effort that nearly turned a one-sided contest into a nail-biter.
A Hero’s Send-off
The man of the hour was Sarfaraz Khan, who has emerged as a massive bargain for Chennai after being picked up for just Rs 75 lakh. Walking into a nightmare scenario with CSK reeling at 30 for three inside the powerplay, Sarfaraz played an innings of pure defiance.
WATCH VIDEO
पवेलियन लौटते समय कोहली ने सरफराज को सीटी बजाकर उनकी बल्लेबाजी की सराहना की और ताली बजाई। कोहली का यह प्यारा सा भाव था। ❤️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/N7v5AVPvRz— ममता ट्राबल (@Mamtasulaniya) April 5, 2026
He smashed a fighting 50 off just 25 balls, a knock decorated with eight boundaries and two sixes. Although he was eventually stumped off a clever Krunal Pandya delivery, his performance was enough to "clean bowl" the RCB icon. Kohli, visibly impressed by the grit shown during the massive chase, lauded the youngster in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.
Why RCB Remains Unbeatable at Home
Before the Sarfaraz show, the defending champions put on a batting masterclass that dismantled the Chennai attack. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a staggering 250/3, setting a new record for the highest total in IPL 2026.
The carnage was led by a trio of explosive performances:
Tim David: A brutal 70 not out off 25 balls, including a record-breaking 30-run over.
Devdutt Padikkal: A fluent 50 off 29 balls, marking his second consecutive half-century.
Rajat Patidar: A quick-fire 48 not out off 19 balls.
David and Patidar shared an unbroken 99-run partnership off just 35 balls, leaving the CSK bowlers with no place to hide.
CSK’s Mounting Crisis
While Sarfaraz Khan has been a rare silver lining, the five-time champions are facing a historic slump. Following this 43-run defeat, Chennai has now lost three matches in a row to start the season.
Even with Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivering an incisive spell of 3-41 for RCB, it was the sheer scoreboard pressure that eventually broke the visitors. Sarfaraz’s consistency, following up a 12-ball 32 in the previous game with this half-century, remains the only positive for a side desperately searching for its first win.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened between Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan during the RCB vs CSK match?
What was Sarfaraz Khan's contribution to the CSK innings?
Sarfaraz Khan played a valiant lone-warrior innings, scoring a fighting 50 off just 25 balls. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes, almost turning the match into a nail-biter.
What record did RCB set during their batting innings?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a staggering 250/3, setting a new record for the highest total in IPL 2026. This was led by explosive performances from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar.
What is the current situation for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026?
Chennai Super Kings are facing a historic slump, having lost three matches in a row to start the season. Sarfaraz Khan's consistent performance is the only positive for the team.