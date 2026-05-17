Virat Kohli's Delhi Match Tickets Illegally Sold At Rs 80000: Report Claims Board Involvement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Promotional match passes sold for Rs 80,000 illegally.

Senior official orchestrated ticket black-marketing for popular matches.

Street-level distributors apprehended outside stadium gates.

Over 1,000 passes per match diverted from genuine fans.

A shocking report has revealed that promotional match passes were black-marketed for up to Rs 80,000 during a high-profile league fixture. The judicial inquiry indicates that a senior administrative official from the regional cricket board orchestrated the distribution system. According to the Indian Express report, Operatives targeted vulnerable fans eager to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli in action.

Apprehending the Street-Level Operatives

The enforcement department initiated the crackdown by detaining three primary distributors outside the main stadium gates. The individuals were caught actively selling promotional passes to desperate fans.

The authorities formally arrested Mukeem, aged 35, Gufran, aged 36, and Md. Faisal, aged 38, at the venue. Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of a local petrol pump supervisor, Pankaj Yadav.

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The Internal Mechanics Of The Racket

The investigation indicates that the distribution network was highly organized, with an administrative insider providing the premium inventory. The pricing strategy fluctuated dynamically based on player popularity.

"This was a very systematic racket with this DDCA official at the top. Depending on the star value of the game and players, the rates of the ticket would be decided. Closer to the start of the game, they would charge more," a source close to the Delhi Police reportedly said.

Extortionate Ticket Rates For Premium Matches

The financial demands escalated drastically whenever prominent international figures arrived in the capital city. The immense public demand for specific fixtures allowed the syndicate to maximize profits.

"Before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru game, with Virat Kohli the major attraction, they charged at least Rs 80,000 for one ticket. We also learnt that the price ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 80,000, depending on the match and the demand," the source reportedly said.

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Massive Ticket Quantities Diverted From Fans

The scale of the illicit operation reveals that a significant percentage of the stadium's promotional allocation was systematically compromised. Hundreds of genuine sports enthusiasts were forced into the illegal market.

The media coverage highlighted that the network successfully diverted more than 1,000 passes per match. Currently, governing board regulations dictate that local franchises allocate ten to fifteen per cent of stadium seats to the hosting association.

Senior Cricket Officials Facing Extended Interrogation

The widening police inquiry has reached the internal offices of the state administrative body. Detectives are cross-referencing internal allocation logs to trace the definitive origin of the black-market inventory.

The department subjected four association officials, including two senior management figures, to a rigorous five-hour interrogation process on Thursday. Further arrests are anticipated as electronic communication devices are fully analysed.