Virat Kohli's Stunning Century Shakes Up Orange Cap Race; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Holds Purple Cap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli's century revived his Orange Cap contention.

Kohli's sensational hundred placed him third in runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads Purple Cap race with 22 wickets.

RCB shows strong batting and bowling for title contention.

Indian Premier League 2026 has entered a decisive phase, and the battle for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap is becoming increasingly intense with every passing match. After 57 games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the standout teams of the season, with both their batting and bowling stars dominating the individual charts.

The biggest talking point currently is the remarkable comeback of Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap race. The veteran batter answered critics in style after back to back ducks by producing a sensational unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli smashed 105* off just 60 deliveries, playing an innings filled with elegant boundaries and powerful sixes. His match winning knock helped RCB secure a comfortable six wicket victory and dramatically altered the Orange Cap standings.

Following the century, Kohli has now climbed to third place in the run charts with 484 runs from 12 matches this season. Only Heinrich Klaasen and Sai Sudharsan are currently ahead of him in the race for the Orange Cap.

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Kohli Silences Critics With Match-Winning Ton

Questions had started emerging around Kohli’s form after he registered ducks in two consecutive innings. However, the former RCB captain responded in trademark fashion under pressure.

His century against KKR not only revived RCB’s campaign momentum but also brought him firmly back into contention for the Orange Cap. Kohli’s ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate once again highlighted why he remains one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket.

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Bhuvneshwar Continues To Dominate Purple Cap Race

While Kohli grabbed headlines with the bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has continued to lead RCB’s bowling attack brilliantly this season.

The experienced pacer currently sits at the top of the Purple Cap standings with 22 wickets in 12 matches. His control during the powerplay and effectiveness in the death overs have played a major role in Bengaluru’s success this year.

However, the competition remains close. Kagiso Rabada is just one wicket behind with 21 scalps, while Anshul Kamboj has also stayed in contention after taking 19 wickets. RCB’s impressive balance in both batting and bowling has made them one of the strongest contenders for the IPL 2026 title as the playoff race intensifies