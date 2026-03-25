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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli Will Bowl In IPL 2026? Video Of RCB Legend Bowling To Phil Salt Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli Will Bowl In IPL 2026? Video Of RCB Legend Bowling To Phil Salt Goes Viral - WATCH

IPL 2026: As RCB prepares for IPL, Virat Kohli is doing it all! Watch the RCB legend bowl to Phil Salt in the nets as the defending champions gear up for their massive RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are preparing to kick-start the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Saturday, March 28. A single video has managed to hijack the pre-match conversation. In a clip shared by the franchise on social media, Virat Kohli was spotted turning bowler in the nets, delivering a mix of full-length and short-pitched deliveries to his opening partner, Phil Salt.

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Defending the Crown

The viral training session underscores the deep bond between the duo that ended RCB's 18-year title drought last season. Per reports from The Times of India, the Kohli-Salt pairing was the most destructive of the 2025 edition, amassing 565 runs in 13 innings.

Data from Circle of Cricket highlights their tactical synergy, A 95-run opening stand in just 8.3 overs during a 175-run chase, and a 92-run unbeaten partnership in Jaipur to seal a 9-wicket victory.

Mo Bobat Silences Critics Over Phil Salt’s Form

While Salt struggled during England's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, averaging just 16.25, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat has dismissed any "concerns." Speaking at a pre-season press conference on Tuesday, March 24, Bobat emphasized Salt's standing as the ICC's No. 4-ranked T20 batter.

"Someone like Phil Salt is still ranked among the top two or three T20 batters in the world," Bobat told reporters, as cited by ANI. "He really enjoys his partnership with Virat. I’m looking forward to watching them walk out like two gladiators to put the opposition under pressure."

Will Virat Kohli Bowl In IPl 2026?

While the video shows Kohli aiding Salt's preparation against the short ball, it has sparked fan theories about the "Wrong-footed Inswinging Menace" potentially bowling an over or two against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whether it’s a tactical shift or just a veteran helping a teammate find rhythm, the "King" clearly intends to lead from the front as RCB chases back-to-back trophies. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the IPL 2026 season begin for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick-start their IPL 2026 season on Saturday, March 28, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What has been circulating on social media regarding Virat Kohli?

A video shows Virat Kohli bowling in the nets to his opening partner Phil Salt, leading to fan speculation about him bowling in the upcoming matches.

How successful was the Kohli-Salt opening partnership last season?

The Kohli-Salt pairing was highly destructive, amassing 565 runs in 13 innings and ending RCB's 18-year title drought.

Are there concerns about Phil Salt's recent form?

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat dismissed concerns, highlighting Salt's high ICC ranking and his strong partnership with Virat Kohli.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Mo Bobat RCB Phil Salt IPL 2026 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
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