Virat Kohli Will Bowl In IPL 2026? Video Of RCB Legend Bowling To Phil Salt Goes Viral - WATCH

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are preparing to kick-start the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Saturday, March 28. A single video has managed to hijack the pre-match conversation. In a clip shared by the franchise on social media, Virat Kohli was spotted turning bowler in the nets, delivering a mix of full-length and short-pitched deliveries to his opening partner, Phil Salt.

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𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙮 🤝 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙩 𝙙𝙪𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙧𝙚. 🥹



Virat throwing it down to Salt…openers looking out for each other already. 🤩



It’s these 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 that matter over a long campaign. ❤️‍🔥



🎥 Enjoy the full video on… pic.twitter.com/JxZqIi6mgG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 24, 2026

Defending the Crown

The viral training session underscores the deep bond between the duo that ended RCB's 18-year title drought last season. Per reports from The Times of India, the Kohli-Salt pairing was the most destructive of the 2025 edition, amassing 565 runs in 13 innings.

Data from Circle of Cricket highlights their tactical synergy, A 95-run opening stand in just 8.3 overs during a 175-run chase, and a 92-run unbeaten partnership in Jaipur to seal a 9-wicket victory.

Mo Bobat Silences Critics Over Phil Salt’s Form

While Salt struggled during England's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, averaging just 16.25, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat has dismissed any "concerns." Speaking at a pre-season press conference on Tuesday, March 24, Bobat emphasized Salt's standing as the ICC's No. 4-ranked T20 batter.

"Someone like Phil Salt is still ranked among the top two or three T20 batters in the world," Bobat told reporters, as cited by ANI. "He really enjoys his partnership with Virat. I’m looking forward to watching them walk out like two gladiators to put the opposition under pressure."

Will Virat Kohli Bowl In IPl 2026?

While the video shows Kohli aiding Salt's preparation against the short ball, it has sparked fan theories about the "Wrong-footed Inswinging Menace" potentially bowling an over or two against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whether it’s a tactical shift or just a veteran helping a teammate find rhythm, the "King" clearly intends to lead from the front as RCB chases back-to-back trophies.