Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone No Player Has Ever Touched Against MI; Check Stats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli became first player to score 1,000 T20 runs against Mumbai Indians.

This milestone includes IPL and Champions League T20 runs.

Kohli has also scored 1,000+ runs against three other franchises.

He remains IPL's only batter to cross the 8,000-run mark.

IPL 2026: MI vs RCB- Even as the next generation of cricketers begins to rewrite the record books, Virat Kohli continues to remind the world why his legacy remains unmatched. During Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s high-profile clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Kohli etched his name into history once again. He became the first player in the history of the game to cross the 1,000-run mark against the five-time champions in T20 cricket.

This landmark includes runs scored against Mumbai in both the Indian Premier League and the Champions League T20, making him the most prolific opponent the franchise has ever faced.

Surpassing the Field at the Wankhede

Kohli entered the match needing to reach the milestone to further distance himself from a chasing pack of elite Indian batters.

By scoring his 20th run on Sunday evening, he moved past the tallies of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who have both traditionally enjoyed batting against the Mumbai attack.

What makes the record particularly historic is the element of loyalty. Kohli remains the only player to have accumulated such a vast volume of runs against a single opponent while representing only one franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While KL Rahul is fast approaching the same mountain, trailing by just 23 runs, Kohli’s consistency over nearly two decades has allowed him to reach the peak first.

Most T20 Runs Against Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli: 1,004 runs

KL Rahul: 977 runs

Ajinkya Rahane: 888 runs

Suresh Raina: 850 runs

MS Dhoni: 829 runs

A Habit of Dominance

The feat against Mumbai is not an isolated achievement but rather a continuation of Kohli’s systematic dominance over the league’s most successful teams.

He has now scored over 1,000 runs against four different franchises. His record includes 1,174 runs against the Chennai Super Kings and 1,159 runs against the Punjab Kings. He has achieved similar success against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals.

Before the first ball was bowled at the Wankhede on Sunday, Kohli sat on 922 runs against Mumbai in the IPL alone. While he fell short of reaching the 1,000-run mark within the IPL, specifically during this innings, his combined T20 tally has set a new global standard.

The 8,000-Run King

As the 2026 season progresses, Kohli remains the only batter in the history of the IPL to have crossed the 8,000-run threshold. His longevity and physical fitness have allowed him to stay ahead of younger challengers like Shubman Gill, who recently became the youngest to reach 4,000 runs.

While the "Prince" of Indian cricket may be breaking his early-career records, the "King" is still establishing landmarks that may take another decade to even be challenged.