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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Viral Reel Trend Goes Wrong As Woman Loses Rs 70,000 Ring After IPL 2026 Match

WATCH: Viral Reel Trend Goes Wrong As Woman Loses Rs 70,000 Ring After IPL 2026 Match

A fan claims to have lost a Rs 70,000 ring while filming a viral reel seemingly after the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman loses expensive ring while filming reel at New PCA Stadium.
  • Ring slipped during viral social media trend recreation attempt.
  • Frantic search by spectator and others yielded no results in the clip.

Fan Loses Ring In IPL Match: What began as a fun attempt to recreate a viral social media trend has seemingly ended in an expensive mishap for a woman during an Indian Premier League match. The incident apparently took place on 11 April at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium during the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The woman, identified as Madhu Priya, was filming a video where participants pretend to toss a ring into the air as part of a trending reel. However, the act did not go as planned, leading to an unexpected and costly outcome.

Ring Slips Mid-Recording, Sparks Panic - WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MadhuPriya • couple content creater• (@madhupriya_2426)

In the now-viral footage, the ring can be seen slipping from her hand during the recording, leaving her visibly shocked. What was intended to be a harmless clip quickly turned into a frantic search operation.

Madhu Priya, along with others seated nearby, was seen scanning the area in hopes of finding the missing jewellery. Despite their efforts in the video, the ring, which is claimed to cost Rs 70,000, apparently could not be located, and remains untraceable.

Taking to Instagram, Madhu Priya shared the video of the incident and appealed for help in recovering the ring. In her caption, she wrote: "Rs 70,000 ka loss ho gaya. Ring is still missing."

She also urged anyone present at the stadium who might have come across the ring to get in touch via direct message. To support her claim, she offered to provide ticket details as proof of her presence at the venue.

"Agar “Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium” ka koi admi is video ko dekh rha h to please humari Ring dundke hume vapis krwa de (If someone from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium is watching this video, please find our ring and get it returned to us.). DM us we will send you the Ticket details."

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing a mix of sympathy and humour from users.

While the video continues to gain traction online, the missing ring has yet to be found, serving as a cautionary tale about the risks of recreating viral trends without care.

Also Check: MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Positive News For Chennai Ahead Of SRH vs CSK

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Madhu Priya at the IPL match?

During an IPL match, Madhu Priya lost her ring while attempting to film a viral social media trend. The ring slipped from her hand and has not been found.

Where and when did the incident occur?

The incident took place on April 11th at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium during the Punjab Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

How much was the lost ring worth?

The lost ring is claimed to be worth Rs 70,000. Madhu Priya mentioned this loss in her social media post.

Did Madhu Priya find her ring?

Despite a frantic search and an appeal on social media, the ring has not been located and remains untraceable.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS SRH IPL IPL Viral Video
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