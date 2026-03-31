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HomeSportsIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi To Debut In England Tour? ICC Rules No Longer A Hindrance

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Debut In England Tour? ICC Rules No Longer A Hindrance

IPL 2026: "Get him on that tour!" Michael Vaughan wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the India squad for England. See how the 15-year-old is now eligible for a historic debut.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: The cricketing world is currently obsessed with one name: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After the 15-year-old sensation demolished Chennai Super Kings with a record-breaking 52 off just 17 balls in his IPL 2026 opener, the clamor for his international debut has reached a fever pitch.

While many wonder if his age will be a technical hurdle under ICC guidelines, former England captain Michael Vaughan has sent a clear message to the BCCI: forget the age and fast-track the Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy into the senior Indian squad immediately.

‘Just Bring Him In’: Vaughan’s Bold England Tour Plea

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan was left shell-shocked by the "remarkable freedom" with which the Bihar-born cricketer played. With India scheduled for a white-ball tour of England in a few months, Vaughan believes the time to integrate Sooryavanshi is now.

"When will he make his Indian debut? I know we're probably getting ahead of ourselves... but there's a white-ball tour to England in a few months' time. If I were an Indian cricketer, I would get him on that tour," Vaughan said.

Addressing the logistical and age-related concerns, the 51-year-old added, "Is he allowed to go on tours as a 15-year-old? I'd be giving him a little bit of experience with that Indian team. Just having him around. He’s good enough to play. I do not doubt that."

ICC Rules: Is Age Still a Hindrance?

In 2020, the ICC introduced a minimum age policy of 15 for international cricket to protect player safety. Having celebrated his 15th birthday and already proven his mettle in high-pressure environments like the 2026 U-19 World Cup, the path for Sooryavanshi's senior debut is technically clear.

The youngster isn't just a flash in the pan; he was the primary architect of India’s U-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year, finishing as the top scorer with 439 runs, including a monstrous 175 off 80 balls in the final against England.

Fearlessness: Outshining Yashasvi Jaiswal

Perhaps the most staggering part of Vaughan’s analysis was his comparison between Sooryavanshi and his RR opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite Jaiswal being one of the world's best all-format players, Vaughan noted a "gulf in fearlessness" during their Guwahati heist.

"I’m not saying he made Jaiswal look mediocre tonight, but there was a gulf... This kid's just looking at the ball to launch it into the stands. He just has remarkable freedom," Vaughan explained to Cricbuzz.

With 252 runs in the 2025 season already under his belt and a historic start to 2026, the question for the BCCI selection committee is no longer "if" but "when." If Vaughan gets his way, the teenage sensation could be walking out at Lord's or Edgbaston sooner than anyone imagined.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is he generating buzz?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old cricketer who has made a remarkable IPL debut. He scored a record-breaking 52 off 17 balls, leading to calls for his international inclusion.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eligible for international cricket at 15?

Yes, the ICC introduced a minimum age policy of 15 for international cricket in 2020. Having celebrated his 15th birthday, Sooryavanshi technically meets the age requirement.

What is Michael Vaughan's opinion on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is highly impressed with Sooryavanshi's fearless play. He believes the BCCI should fast-track him into the senior Indian squad immediately, suggesting he could be part of the upcoming tour to England.

Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed well in other tournaments?

Yes, Sooryavanshi was a key player in India's U-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year. He finished as the top scorer with 439 runs, including a century in the final.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals Michael Vaughan IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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