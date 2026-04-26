Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, retaliated against Praful Hinge.

Hinge dismissed Sooryavanshi for a duck previously.

Sooryavanshi smashed four sixes, then a century.

He proved mental resilience with dominant batting.

The cricketing world is reeling after fifteen year old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a cold blooded response to his doubters. In a display of pure dominance, the teenager dismantled Praful Hinge during the IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur.

The rivalry ignited on April 13 when Hinge made history by taking three wickets in his debut over. The first victim was Sooryavanshi, who fell for a duck. This dismissal sparked intense scrutiny and personal criticism toward the young batting prodigy.



After the match, when Hinge was called in for the post-match interview, he mentioned he came with the sole intention of getting 'Sooryvanshi' out. Seemingly, the tone of the SRH bowler might have hurt the young prodigy.

Twelve days later, the Bihar born batter arrived at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a lethal "revenge plan." He targeted Hinge from the opening delivery, smashing four consecutive sixes in the first over. This brutal assault forced the Hyderabad captain to pull the pacer from the attack immediately.

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Answering With The Bat

The motivation behind this legendary counterattack was deeply personal. Speaking to the official Rajasthan Royals social media handle, Sooryavanshi revealed the emotional weight he carried into the match after his previous failure against the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler.

The teenager was remarkably candid about the pressure. "I went with a clear plan against the bowler. After getting out in the last match, I went back and checked my phone. I saw a lot of things. I usually don't pay attention to those things, but when someone says something to me personally, it affects me a bit. I only wanted to answer with my bat," he said.

This ruthless mentality fueled a historic 36-ball century, currently the third fastest in IPL history. It also marked the second ton of his career, following a 35-ball masterpiece against the Gujarat Titans in the previous season.

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The Rise Of A Global Phenom

Sooryavanshi’s ability to neutralise world class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood has already made him a nightmare for opposition captains. However, his systematic destruction of Hinge proves his mental resilience is as sharp as his batting technique.

The foundation laid in that opening over allowed Rajasthan to post a massive total. Despite the critics, the young opener has solidified his status as the most dangerous talent in modern T20 cricket, proving that age is truly just a number.

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